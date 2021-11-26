ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, TX

No. 6 Lubbock Roosevelt ends season for Brady Bulldogs

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
Brady High School’s longest playoff run since 2009 ended in a 50-14 loss to Lubbock Roosevelt in a Class 3A Division II football regional semifinal Friday in Sweetwater.

After spotting the Eagles a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs pulled within 14-7 by the end of the first quarter.

But the Eagles outscored Brady 14-0 in the second quarter to lead 28-7 at halftime.

Roosevelt stopped Brady’s second-half opening possession and took over at the Bulldog 15 yardline, which resulted in the Eagles expanding their lead to 36-7 midway through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed to drive to the Roosevelt 36 but the Eagles intercepted the ball which set up another TD to give them a 42-7 lead. Roosevelt pushed the lead out to 50-7 by the end of the third quarter with a 45-yard return on a fumble recovery.

Brady scored with less than two minutes to play to pull within 50-14.

The Bulldogs ended their season at 8-4. They tied for the District 2-3A Division II championship with Sonora and Grape Creek but ended up being the No. 2 seed out of the district due to the tiebreaker rules.

Brady defeated Anthony 57-14 in a bidistrict game and beat Stanton 21-13 in the area round to get to Friday’s game.

It was the Bulldogs’ farthest playoff run since 2009, when Brady won a district championship and advance to the state semifinals before losing to Pilot Point.

Roosevelt, the No. 6 team in the state according to Texas Football magazine, advances to face No. 9 Abernathy in the Region I championship game. It is a rematch of District 4-3A rivals.

Amy McDaniel is a multimedia sports journalist. Send news tips to amy.mcdaniel@gosanangelo.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

