Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Seattle on Friday night. This game resembled the Lightning's 4-0 victory last Tuesday over Philadelphia. In both, the Lightning dominated five-on-five possession for much of the night. They limited opposition scoring chances. Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp in stopping every shot he faced. And at the other end of the ice, the Lightning created plenty of good opportunities and cashed in on several of them, leading to a multi-goal shutout win.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO