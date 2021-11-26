NEW YORK – The New York Mets and all-star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB Network reported the contract will pay Escobar $20 million over two years.

Escobar finished the 2021 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, having been acquired in a trade July 28 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers, who are in good shape in their infield, gave no indication they planned to make a play to keep him. When he joined Milwaukee, he had about $2.7 million remaining on his $7.67 million contract, all of which the Brewers picked up.

The 32-year-old was a first-time all-star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBI and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee. The switch-hitter has been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base the past four seasons, except for a slump during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Mets split time at the hot corner with several players last season, with Jonathan Villar appearing in 97 games, J.D. Davis in 50 games, Luis Guillorme in 27 games and four other players making at least one appearance. Villar is a free agent, and Davis has been shaky defensively.

Escobar has also played second base and first base, a new position he tried with the Brewers, bringing useful versatility to the club, especially if it doesn’t bring back free agent Javier Baez.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Eduardo Escobar, who finished the 2021 season with the Brewers, is headed to the Mets