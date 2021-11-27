Bishop Feehan’s Case Mankins following in the footsteps of his father Logan Mankins

(WPRI) — His dominant play on both sides of the line helping Bishop Feehan to a 8-3 mark and share of the catholic central league crown, Case Mankins is a standout athlete as a junior.

“It was a growing season you know after last year, playing as a sophomore, I found my groove and found out where I was as a player,” Mankins said.

“Every week pole try and match up their best against him and he’s done a great job, and defensively he’s an outstanding defensive end, most teams will run away from him so we have to game plan for that, cause he is so good but more importantly he’s a great kid, he’s a team kid, unassuming a hard worker, just a joy to be around,” Coach Bryan Pinabell said.

Football the family business his Dad Logan was a seven time pro bowl pick at offensive guard for the Patriots and Tampa Bay.

“Ugh, yeah he knows a lot, and he helps me a lot but he tries to stay out of it, but he’ll give me pointers here and there,” Mankins said.

Case will have a busy summer on the recruiting front, attending camps and facing off against the best competition in the region, and he’s hoping to follow in his dad’s footsteps and play FBS football. His skill set, still with plenty of room to grow.

