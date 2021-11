The Brooklyn Nets were missing several key players on Tuesday night, and they couldn’t keep up with the league’s best team, falling to the Golden State Warriors 117-99. Stephen Curry (37 PTS, 7 REBS) shooting lights out from the field only added insult to injury. In only 29 minutes, he went 12-of-19 from the field and was easily Brooklyn’s biggest problem. Although the Nets were able to get off nine more shots than the Warriors, their efficiency was atrocious, shooting it at only 39%.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO