Join the Points Miles and Bling Livestream 11/27/21 to See What’s In Store at the Extraordinary Travel Festival 2022

By Stefan Krasowski
 3 days ago

On Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm US Eastern, Anshul at Points Miles and Bling is hosting me and...

rapidtravelchai.boardingarea.com

soulofmiami.org

Snowman Experience at Dania Pointe 11/27/21 – 12/19/21

Dania Pointe, known for distinctive shopping, quality dining, luxury living, and its flourishing business district, is bringing a snowy holiday season to South Florida. Dania Pointe guests can also pose for selfies with real snowmen this year! The Snowman Experience brings our favorite frosty friends being built in live time for everyone to enjoy. The one-of-a-kind experience is the only place in Florida this year where families enjoy the magic of winter while snowmen are created under the sun on Dania Pointe’s Lawn. The Snowman Experience takes place every Saturday and Sunday from November 27 through December 19 from 1 – 6 p.m. on the Lawn at Dania Pointe.
Portsmouth Press

Livestream – Common Fence Point

Extra Extra…..end your weekend with some well deserved relaxation. Good morning! Prayer is my gift for you today. That you will be fine, protected …. It’s the invasion of the poinsettias! The last two mornings, our Gardens and Lan…. November 11, 2021. My daughters art work. November 8, 2021. Good...
allears.net

PHOTOS: See What the CROWDS Look Like at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays

We’re live from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!. We’ve been checking out the merchandise, trying the food, and perusing all that EPCOT has to offer during this magical season. But how busy is the park today? Let’s take a look!. As we’ve been strolling around the park, we’ve...
#Bling#Global Gaz
BoardingArea

How To Have A Better Stay In Your Hotel Room (SO Simple!)

You’ve just gotten to your hotel, and hooray, your room is ready a little early! You checked beforehand to see if your hotel has been reported for bedbugs (here’s how you can do that) and happily, it hasn’t. You use that thermostat hack so the room temperature goes to what YOU want, not what Marriott/Hyatt/Hilton wants it to be. You unpack (there aren’t any drawers [here’s why] but there’s plenty of shelf space) and, after a quick glance at the clock on your nightstand, decide to do some quick sightseeing before dinner.
Only In Ohio

Even The Grinch Would Marvel At The Christmas Glow Light Display At Cleveland’s Winterfest

There’s just something dreamy about holiday lights and seasonal cheer, isn’t there? Those are two things that can be found in abundance at the center of Cleveland each winter. Winterfest CLE, an annual tradition like no other, transforms the city in a magical way. Events, lights, and visits from a very special man in red make the holiday season memorable for visitors of all ages. Check it out:
soulofmiami.org

Brickell City Centre’s Santa Post at Command Centre Now Open 11/27/21

It’s not quite Christmas without Santa Clause, and Brickell City Centre will be going all out this year with a dedicated Santa Centre at the garden deck, reminiscent of Main Street USA! This interactive and immersive space brings holiday elements to life with Santa’s Post Office and Command Centre, Rudolf’s Fuel Stop, Dancer’s Doowap Diner and a Pop-In Shop. Kids will have the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap for a complimentary photo (only free place in Miami) and check his naughty-or-nice list.
Travel + Leisure

Disneyland's Toontown Will Close Next Year for Some Magical Renovations — See What's in Store

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Resort is undergoing a massive renovation next year, becoming even more of a destination designed for the park's youngest visitors. Announced earlier this week, the land at the California park will close in March of 2022 and will reopen in early 2023. Its new iteration will still feature the town-like charm it's always been known for but, according to a Disney Parks blog post, it will be complete with a "vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations."
soulofmiami.org

Black Friday Weekend at Dolphin Mall 11/26/21, 11/27/21, 11/28/21

Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center, is kicking off the 2021 holiday shopping season and providing shoppers with some of the year’s best deals starting at 9 a.m. to midnight on Black Friday, November 26th. Shoppers can enter to win a $1,500, $750 or $500 Dolphin Mall gift card beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26th, until the mall closes on Sunday, November 28th, at 8 p.m.
Florida Star

“What’s On Miles’ Mind?” “THANKSGIVING”

As Thanksgiving is a particularly American observance, holiday, and celebration based on the Pilgrim’s interaction with the Wampanoags, I think it is fitting that I offer a special, personal thanks to America. Interestingly, the original holiday, dating back to the early 1600’s, was known as a rejoicing and was observed not by feasting but fasting. It’s worth noting, fasting would do little to feed a modern economy whereas feasting followed by so-called, Black Friday, sets the shopping season off to a fast start.
Door County Pulse

Children’s Christmas Store Returns Nov. 27

The Door County 4-H is excited to bring back its Children’s Christmas Store program Nov. 27, 9:30 am – 1 pm, in the Junior Fair Building at John Miles County Park, 3538 Park Dr., Sturgeon Bay. The event is a tradition in the community where youth can shop for their...
BoardingArea

Kimpton Winter Secret Password 2021

Kimpton normally treats their guests pretty awesome, but a few times a year, they offer a secret password to provide a little something extra. The Kimpton Winter Secret Password is “Just Chilling”. When you check in to your reservation, just mention the secret password and you’ll be surprised with a little treat.
CBS Chicago

Pilsen Business Windows Decked Out For Second Annual Christmas Window Walk

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Small Business Saturday, the windows were all decked out for the holidays in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Businesses and artists are pairing up for the second annual Pilsen Christmas “window walk.” There are bright colors and images that tell stories and spark holiday memories. Thirty local artists are competing to see who wins the award for best store front display. One designer said for her it is all about creating beautiful things and making people smile, especially at this time of year. There are cash prizes, and first, second and third place winners will be announced on Dec. 21. The designs will be up through Jan. 6, and everyone is invited to head to Pilsen to check them out.
BoardingArea

Even Antarctica is On Sale For Black Friday 2021 — Book One, Get One 50 Percent Off Cruises

In addition to all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals which are available for 2021, purchase one berth at full price on either Antarctica polar voyages or Arctic polar voyages in 2022 and 2023 and get a second berth in the same double occupancy cabin at a discount of 50 percent through this Black Friday 2021 promotion by Quark Expeditions — plus, receive an additional discount of ten percent on select voyages when you pay for your reservation in full within 30 days of purchasing it…
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

