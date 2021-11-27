Join the Points Miles and Bling Livestream 11/27/21 to See What’s In Store at the Extraordinary Travel Festival 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Small Business Saturday, the windows were all decked out for the holidays in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Businesses and artists are pairing up for the second annual Pilsen Christmas “window walk.” There are bright colors and images that tell stories and spark holiday memories. Thirty local artists are competing to see who wins the award for best store front display. One designer said for her it is all about creating beautiful things and making people smile, especially at this time of year. There are cash prizes, and first, second and third place winners will be announced on Dec. 21. The designs will be up through Jan. 6, and everyone is invited to head to Pilsen to check them out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO