ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 1 Gonzaga's rally not enough against No. 5 Duke

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 21 points...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Banchero
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan OC Josh Gattis commits all-time dumb move

Michigan got its first football win over rival Ohio State in 10 years, and they’re acting like they want to go another 10 years before they get another win in the series. First you had Jim Harbaugh taking a dig at Ryan Day after Michigan overpowered Ohio State 42-27 in the Big House on Saturday. Two days later, it was Josh Gattis talking trash.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Las Vegas#Ap#Baylor
voiceofmotown.com

Head Coaches West Virginia Should Pursue if Neal Brown Leaves

Morgantown, West Virginia – The coaching carousel in college football is out of control and if anything has become clear over the last few days, it’s that literally anything can happen right now. Lincoln Riley’s sudden, shocking decision to leave Oklahoma for USC was only the beginning of a possible...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
247Sports

Bobo's tenure as Auburn OC comes to an early end

Mike Bobo was fired Monday as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, multiple sources close to the football program told Auburn Undercover. Bobo, who joined first-year head coach Bryan Harsin’s staff last January, moved to Auburn from South Carolina. He was the former head coach at Colorado State and the long-time offensive coordinator at Georgia.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy