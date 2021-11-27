Sabonis powers balanced Pacers past short-handed Raptors

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 97-89 win over the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena. STEAL CITY – The Pistons organizational mantra to become known as a defense-first team is more than just about drumming the philosophy into players who wear the uniform. It’s also about identifying players who fit the profile and show a defensive bent. Troy Weaver has targeted players with good size for their position and lengthy wingspans – the recipe to create havoc defensively and clog up passing lanes. Indiana caught a dose of what that vision can yield on Wednesday when the Pistons – who came into the game fourth in the NBA in turnovers forced at 16.8 per game – caused the Pacers to cough it up 14 times in the first half alone on their way to 17 for the game. Toronto leads the NBA with 10.3 steals per game; the Pistons had 11 in the first half alone and finished with a season-high 13. They weren’t chasing steals and leaving themselves exposed, either, playing aggressively but not recklessly. And when they needed their defense most, the Pistons held Indiana to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Pacers average 107 points a game and were held 18 under their average and to 42 percent shooting. The Pistons spotted Indiana a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter but outscored them 24-10 over the final 10 minutes. Jerami Grant hit a big jump shot with a minute left to put the Pistons ahead by six points and finished with 19. Cade Cunningham missed his last seven 3-point attempts after making his first, but finished with 16 pints, eight rebounds and six assists.

