Lakers vs. Kings: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 26

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles (10-10) is back at .500 after LeBron James took over in the win against the Indiana Pacers. Anthony Davis, who missed the last game with a fever, is no longer listed on the injury report, so the Lakers could finally have a game again where the Big 3 takes the court together.

Sacramento (7-12) recently fired head coach Luke Walton and tapped veteran Alvin Gentry to take over. The Kings came back to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday, so both squads have momentum entering this one.

The key for L.A. will be keeping De’Aaron Fox at his season averages. He’s had a rough start to the year (19.9 points, 42.9% FG, 24.7% 3P are all lower than last season), so the Lakers must contain his ability to drive and create.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports California

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Avery Bradley

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

DeAndre Jordan

Sacramento Kings