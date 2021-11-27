ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roslovic, Merzlikins help Blue Jackets defeat Canucks, win third in row

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 39 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their third straight win, 4-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Jack Roslovic scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period for the Blue Jackets (12-6-0), who have won five of six. He made it...

Marchand suspended three games for actions in Bruins game

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games, without pay, for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 326 in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 28, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 1:08 of...
NHL

Roslovic boosts Blue Jackets to win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- Jack Roslovic scored his first two goals of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. "Yeah, it's fun," said Roslovic, who had an assist. "I think of that as my job and to do that is important, but you learn a lot of things as well. You're consistently learning all the time. There's not many ways to help the team win and we've been playing well. It was a good road trip (2-1-0), and that was a good way to end it."
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL

Werenski breaks tie late in third in Blue Jackets win against Red Wings

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Monday. After Werenski's shot from the blue line made it 4-3, Alexandre Texier scored into an empty net...
Reuters

Blue Jackets roar past Red Wings with big third period

Zach Werenski scored with 79 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Columbus Blue Jackets the lead in a 5-3 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Monday. After Yegor Chinakhov’s first career NHL goal equalized for the Jackets at 15:42 of the final frame, the stage was set for Werenski’s game-winner. The defenseman’s slap shot from just inside the blue line found its way past traffic in front of the net for Werenski’s third goal of the season.
NHL

Jenner scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Coyotes in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Boone Jenner scored two goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-4 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Thursday. Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and Justin Danforth scored his first NHL goal for the Blue Jackets (9-5-0), who have won five of seven and three straight on the road. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves.
NHL

Golden Knights score twice in third, rally past Blue Jackets

Mattias Janmark gets his stick on a shot that went wide and puts it in from the goal line to give the Golden Knights their first lead. Smith scored for the third time in four games, and Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (11-7-0), who went 5-1-0 on a six-game homestand. Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves.
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: Looking for two wins in a row

The Vancouver Canucks won 3-2 on Friday night on the back of their goaltender but also their special teams. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Of course, they didn’t have to kill a penalty, so that was a start. But they also tallied...
Janesville Gazette

Merzlikins stops 36 shots, Blue Jackets blank Jets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his seventh career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets blanked Winnipeg 3-0 on Wednesday night to hand the Jets their fourth consecutive defeat. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which won for the fourth time in...
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
jacketscannon.com

Buffalo Wild Wins: Blue Jackets defeat the Sabres 7-4

A win is a win no matter how it goes down. It was a sloppy affair Monday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a final score of 7-4. The Jackets went up by three goals in the second period and ended up winning a nail biter, so don’t be deceived by the three goal differential. They end their mini road trip with a 2-1 record. Let’s take a look at how it happened.
The Columbus Dispatch

Elvis Merzlikins earns first shutout of season, leads Jackets to 3-0 win over Winnipeg

Zach Werenski picked his spot to perfection, or so the crowd at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday thought. The Blue Jackets defenseman fired a shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle that flew through a narrow window over Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder and into the back of the net. It was the kind of narrow window that takes careful attention and high-level skill to hit.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 26 (road), Dec. 14 (home). Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Columbus (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 37-14-2-8 all-time record in 61 games against the Blue Jackets....
clevelandstar.com

Canucks look to break out of funk vs. Blue Jackets

The Vancouver Canucks were pegged to be contenders for a playoff spot this season. Instead, as they hit the quarter mark of the season and prepare for Friday's road clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets, they are struggling through a losing skid that has them plummeting down the standings. A...
NHL

Panarin, Shesterkin help Rangers defeat Bruins, win third straight

BOSTON -- Artemi Panarin scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves when the New York Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 in the 2021 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown at TD Garden on Friday. Panarin redirected Julien Gauthier's pass in front of the crease at...
