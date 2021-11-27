At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect in the deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a Denver Rescue Mission employee appeared in court on Monday. The stabbing happened outside the men’s shelter near 48th Avenue and Dahlia Street on Saturday night.
The employee has since been identified as Fabian Olguin, 30.
(credit: CBS)
The suspect in the deadly stabbing, Christopher Christian, appeared in court on Monday morning on first-degree murder charges. According to the arrest affidavit, Christian, 22, approached Olguin in the parking lot. Surveillance video shows the two fighting. Witnesses told police Olguin was stabbed in the ribs.
Olguin was rushed to the hospital...
