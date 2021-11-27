ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Gunshots rang out at a Washington state mall packed with Black Friday shoppers, seriously wounding one person and panicking hundreds of others who hid inside stores as the mall went into lockdown. Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Shooting victim at Tacoma Mall was teenage boy, police say

Tacoma police are reviewing video footage from inside the Tacoma Mall after a shooting Friday night prompted hundreds to flee for safety or hide inside store rooms. A 16-year-old boy shot and injured was listed in stable condition at a local hospital Monday. Police said it’s unknown whether the teen was the intended target, or if he was involved in an argument that prompted the shooting near the food court.
TACOMA, WA
New York Post

Black Friday shooting at Tacoma Mall left shoppers ‘running for their lives’

Frantic parents with children in their arms fled in every direction during a Black Friday shooting at a packed mall in Washington, witnesses said. Kobe Marsh was inside Panera Bread at Tacoma Mall with a friend when they heard a loud bang, which they quickly realized was gunfire around 7:08 p.m., the Sun reported Saturday.
TACOMA, WA
