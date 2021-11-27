ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When we play with confidence, good things happen' | Sabres beat Habs 4-1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTage Thompson once again led the way for the Buffalo Sabres as the team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night. Thompson scored twice to up his team-high total to 10 in Buffalo's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Cody Eakin (1+1), Jeff Skinner (0+2) and Victor Olofsson...

Marchand suspended three games for actions in Bruins game

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games, without pay, for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during NHL Game No. 326 in Boston on Sunday, Nov. 28, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 1:08 of...
Bruins score 4 goals after falling in 1st-period hole to beat Sabres 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had a goal and an assist to lead the Boston Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Mike Reilly and Taylor Hall also scored, Nick Foligno had two assists and rookie Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as Boston bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Sunday for its fourth win in five games and third straight on the road.
Thompson scores 2, leads Sabres to 4-1 win over Canadiens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Friday night to snap a four-game skid. Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13...
Another Single-Period Effort in a 4-1 Loss to the Sabres

HabsWorld.net -- It was to be a Friday-night faceoff between two NHL cellar-dwellers — or at least that’s the direction the Sabres were heading, too, with a 2-7-1 record in the last 10, almost identical to the Habs’ 2-6-2. Only one of these teams would turn it around, though —...
Penguins sold to Fenway Sports Group, Lemieux to retain stake in team

Transaction subject to approval by NHL Board of Governors. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group entered an agreement Monday in which FSG will acquire controlling interest in the team. Mario Lemieux, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins as a player, will remain part of the ownership group....
Sabres Dominate Habs, Win Decisively 4-1

Buffalo Sabres goals: Thompson (9), Eakin (3), Okposo (6), Thompson (10) Montreal Canadiens goals: Anderson (5) If there’s one player that Sabres fan should be thoroughly impressed with this season, it’s Tage Thompson. Thompson seems to really be coming into his own, and has improved many different parts of his game, including puck possession and shooting. He’s always had a great shot but has struggled to hit the net at times in previous years. Can’t say the same for this season. At this point through 20 games, Thompson has 10 goals, easily beating his previous high of 8 goals last season through 38 games. With Jack Eichel and other former top Sabres players gone, Tage Thompson has the chance to be the highlight of this Buffalo offense. And to this point, he isn’t squandering his opportunity.
Reimer makes 29 saves, Sharks shut out Blackhawks

Meier scores two goals for San Jose in start of five-game road trip. Timo Meier scores his second goal of the game to double the Sharks lead late in the 3rd. James Reimer made 29 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 2-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago on Sunday.
Maple Leafs defeat Ducks for seventh straight road win

ANAHEIM -- Jack Campbell made 39 saves for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their seventh straight road win, 5-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and William Nylander each had a goal and assist for the Maple Leafs (16-6-1), who have won seven straight road games in their history three other times, most recently from Jan. 29 to Feb. 22, 2003.
Notebook: Jordan Oesterle takes advantage of opportunity on blue line

DETROIT - Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL. For Red Wings defenseman and Dearborn Heights native Jordan Oesterle, patience has been the key. While Oesterle has played in just seven games for Detroit this season, he has appeared in each of the last three along its blue line. When asked about his role after Monday's morning skate, the 29-year-old Oesterle said he is always ready for the moment when his number is called.
NHL On Tap: Kraken visit Sabres trying to build momentum

Guentzel leads Penguins against Gaudreau, Flames; Canadiens host Canucks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday. Kraken building momentum in expansion season. The expansion Seattle Kraken look...
Tuch skates with Sabres, 'making a footprint' during recovery

Alex Tuch has made it a point to try and uplift his teammates with his positive, extroverted personality since joining the Sabres earlier this month. He was able to send a jolt through the team in a different way on Monday. Tuch wore a yellow non-contact jersey while skating with...
Cats Forecast: Homestand Ends; Movember Night

Heading into another big week at home, the Panthers want to loosen up just a bit. Even though they're sitting on an impressive 14-4-3 record, Jonathan Huberdeau said after Monday's practice at the Panthers IceDen that players aren't quite satisfied at the moment, especially after following up a four-game win streak with losses to the Capitals and Kraken.
NHL looking to attract fans to new Rink at Manhattan West

NEW YORK -- The opening of The Rink at Manhattan West felt right for Kate Hollanda and Manny Corredor. The couple met 20 years ago when Hollanda, then a freelance associate director for the news division at NBC, made one of her frequent visits to The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Corredor's skating ability a nice first impression that led to courtship and marriage. They often made it a point to be one of the first on the ice at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, so it was fitting when they christened a new 60-by-80-foot rink shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Monday.
McCann, Appleton each score twice, Kraken beat Sabres 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.
Canadiens needed 'fresh start' with Gorton, new GM in charge, owner says

Molson believes running hockey operations is two-person job after Bergevin was fired. The first time Geoff Molson switched from French to English in his press conference Monday, the owner of the Montreal Canadiens set the tone. "A fresh start," Molson said. "I strongly believe that this organization needs a fresh...
Sabres unable to overcome early shorthanded goals in loss to Kraken

Don Granato had little time to run practices as the Sabres navigated their recent stretch of five games in seven days, a fact he felt may have caught up with his young team on Monday. The Sabres allowed shorthanded goals on two separate power plays on their way to falling...
Larkin gets Red Wings teammate Nedeljkovic to wear Michigan jersey

Red Wings captain, Waterford native, wins bet with teammate from Parma, Ohio. Usually, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic are on the same side. On Saturday, they were rivals. During college football rivalry week, No. 2 Ohio State traveled to Ann Arbor to take on No....
