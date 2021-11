In the last few days, we found out that there is an old phone which is still popular among Gizmochina’s readers: the Vivo V15. Despite this handset making its debut almost three years ago, there are a lot of people still interested in this device for various reasons. But does it still make sense to buy such a phone in 2021 or it is passed and you should opt for something more recent? In order to answer this question, we decided to compare the Vivo V15 with one of the most recent phones sold in the same price range: the Vivo Y50t. This handset hitten the shelves earlier this month with midrange specifications and no 5G in order to provide a very affordable price. Here is a comparison between the specifications of the Vivo V15 and the Vivo Y50t.

