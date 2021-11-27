ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Week On Wall Street: Fear Stops The Rally

By Fear & Greed Trader
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Economic data continues to look solid and the jobs picture improves, but consumers have concerns. "Those who are not grateful soon begin to complain of everything." - Thomas Merton. Thanksgiving is the time to reflect on all we are grateful for, and given the strides the economy and markets...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Futures rebound from Omicron-driven rout

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday as investors rushed in to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses while awaiting more details on the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Wall Street indexes had slumped between 2% and 3.5% on Friday after news of the variant triggered a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Happens To My Shares In A Stock Split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Energy Production#Covid
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
Seekingalpha.com

Bank stocks slide even as UST yields recover slightly from last Friday's bond rally

The largest commercial bank stocks including Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), slide on Monday, though U.S. Treasury yields improve slightly from last Friday's bond rally. Say goodbye to the reflation trade?. On Friday, the 10-year yield suffered its biggest...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Wall Street rebounds as Omicron fears ease

US stocks are set to open firmly higher, rebounding from Friday’s selloff but by no means making up all of the losses. The WHO warned over the weekend that the new covid variant Omicron is a significant development. However, they added that it is too soon to say whether it is more deadly that Delta. So far, on the ground evidence from South Africa suggests that the strain is more contagious but less severe. The bottom line is it is too soon to tell.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

MDxHealth gains after triggering positive ratings from Wall Street

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH), a recently IPO’ed molecular diagnostics company operating out of Belgium, rose sharply after drawing favorable ratings from several Wall Street analysts who initiated their coverage on the stock. Compared with traditional testing methods such as PSA tests, MDx Health's (MDXH) proprietary genomic tests have a high accuracy level...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Tremors In Credit And Currency Markets

November’s modest uptick in volatility, driven by a recalibration of the market’s macroeconomic expectations, could be a sign of things to come. November's modest uptick in volatility, driven by a recalibration of the market's macroeconomic expectations, could be a sign of things to come. At year-end, it's natural for investors...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

iSpecimen rally continues as shares up another 30%

ISpecimen (ISPC +29.9%), which has been on a roll since Nov. 22, is continuing its hot streak. Between the market open on Nov. 22 and early this afternoon, shares have risen ~119%. The company benefitted last week from a contract with the U.S. government and several private researchers for human...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Omicron variant leaves Fed with a taper dilemma: At the Open

The Federal Reserve looked ready to speed up its tapering of asset purchases, but now faces a quandary with so much unknown about the new COVID-19 mutation. Treasury yields looked set to break out higher, Wolfe Research said, but tumbled on Friday as cash fled risk. The 10-year yield (NYSEARCA:TBT)...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Was Friday The End For The Trend-Following Rally?

The inflationary trends and ‘risk on’ markets took a pause, sending everything from Crude Oil (-13%) to Cocoa (-5%) lower. No sooner had the digital ink dried on our Trendsgiving post last week talking about the rally in trend-following managed futures programs – then the market gods smacked that asset class right back into place:
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy