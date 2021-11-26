ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loeffler's Flowers and Gifts Featured as Community Gem

By Mike Ruzzi
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe business is family owned and locally operated. Loeffler's opened in 1926 and has only had five owners in...

www.erienewsnow.com

wrfi.org

Give the Gift of Community Radio!

Make a mountain out of a molehill! Every new donor dollar we bring in during this fund drive WILL BE MATCHED by an anonymous donor! Been waiting for the right moment to become a member? THIS IS IT! Take advantage of the $2500 matching fund while it lasts amplify your support of community radio!
CHARITIES
Quad Cities Onlines

Save 20% On Flowers & Gifts From 1800flowers.com

Whether there’s a special occasion around the corner or you just feel like surprising them out of the blue, our truly original flowers and gifts are guaranteed to deliver a smile. Make a loved one feel as special as they are with beautiful bouquets, decadent chocolates, gourmet gift baskets, and sentimental keepsakes.
SHOPPING
El Campo Leader-News

Community supporting children’s wishes gift by gift at fundraisers, more planned

Toys, classic cars and smiling kids’ faces were abound during the second annual Toys for Tots car show in El Campo Saturday. The car show and donation event was sponsored by Sonic and was held in the Sutherlands parking lot. Wharton County Toys for Tots is part of the national organization bringing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The car show event featured classic cars, kids’ games and photos with Santa.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Maxwell’s invites community to ‘Magical Christmas’ opening Nov. 26; features nearly 1 million lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s is beginning its holiday season with a light show, opening on Black Friday, Nov. 26, that will incorporate nearly one million lights that will illuminate the sky at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm. “We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have some country fun!,” […]
AMARILLO, TX
WYTV.com

‘Housewarming gift’ will benefit community this holiday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley received a donation Monday morning that will help make the holiday special for those in need. The Rescue Mission received a housewarming gift — Mark Fusillo from Fusillo Catering donated $2,500. It’s equivalent to 1,000 meals for this Thanksgiving.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ifiberone.com

Community Tours: Flowers By Joseph, Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop

In this Community Tour, Jeff Slakey went to go visit Joseph and Tonia who run Flowers By Joseph and Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop respectively. Their new shops are in the old Skipworths (1603 Olympic Hwy, Shelton, WA 98584) and are gearing up for a great holiday season. Both have years of experience in their fields. Joseph can create a floral arrangement for any occasion and Tonia has the ability to print images on cookies and more. Tonia also runs Eastside Specialty Cakes in Bellevue Washington.
SHELTON, WA
Dresden Enterprise

Gleason Flower Market & Gifts: A Lifelong Dream Come True

GLEASON (October 22) – The Gleason community recently welcomed new business, Gleason Flower Market & Gifts, Friday, October 22, when a ribbon cutting and grand opening were held. Gleason Flower Market & Gifts is owned by long-time Weakley County residents Leah and Lee Sawyers, who are not new to owning a small business.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
advantagenews.com

Green Gift Bazaar to feature 30 vendors

The 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar in Alton is Saturday. It returns to the Jacoby Arts Center on Broadway and the Post Commons at Alby and Third streets for the second straight year. The bazaar is a showcase for artisans and other local vendors. Thirty vendors will be spread out...
ALTON, IL
atchisonglobenow.com

Easton Bazaar Featured Selections for Holiday Gifts

On a beautiful Fall day the Easton Community Center held a Christmas Bazaar. Vendors came from all over to show off their wares. An assortment of wreaths, jewelry, clothing, handbags and Santa Clauses could be found for sale. Painted mailboxes were among the favorites.
EASTON, KS
Volume One

Gifts That Keep Giving: Supporting Our Community’s Businesses This Holiday Season

There’s something special about giving a gift that’s made right here in the Chippewa Valley. Whether it’s a candle that’s concocted by your next-door-neighbor or a bar of festive soap shaped like Santa Claus from a farm up the road, celebrating the holiday season means celebrating our lil’ community. And that starts by supporting local.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cedarcityutah.com

Give the gift of spring-flowering blossoms this holiday season

FEATURE —Give the gift of spring this winter to gardeners and non-gardeners alike. A pot of tulips, daffodils or other spring-flowering bulbs is sure to brighten a dreary winter day and elevate the recipient’s mood. Spring flowering bulbs need 12 to 15 weeks of temperatures between 35 and 45 degrees...
GARDENING
Marconews.com

Naples couple's trust bequeaths record $13.6 million gift to Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of Collier County has received a $13.6 million gift, its largest ever, from the estate trust of Naples residents Wilfred and Joan Larson. Their trust has also gifted other communities they lived in, bequeathing $9.9 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, where they resided in the 1990s, and another $15.4 million to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation in Michigan. The Larsons were Naples residents for the last 20 years.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

The Gems selected to lead the return of Lake Helen’s Creative Arts Café

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. The Gems, a group of 10 longtime Lake Helen families, beat out two other proposals for rental of the Creative Arts Café, a prominent building in the heart of Lake Helen that has gone through several iterations.
LAKE HELEN, FL
erienewsnow.com

Local Businesses Having Gift Card Sales for the Holidays

It's that time of year for holiday shopping and local businesses all across Erie are having sales. "If you purchase $100, you get $25 back from us," says owner of Ambridge Rose Spa and Salon, Rose Cortes. At Ambridge Rose Spa and Salon they have their annual gift card sale...
ERIE, PA
CBS Denver

Foothills Animal Shelter Hosting ‘Home For The Holidays’ Deal This Month

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive. The Home for the Holidays deal runs the month of December. (credit: CBS) The shelter offers a variety of pets big and small. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit. (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter) Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.
GOLDEN, CO

