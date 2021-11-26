Loeffler's Flowers and Gifts Featured as Community Gem

In this Community Tour, Jeff Slakey went to go visit Joseph and Tonia who run Flowers By Joseph and Mrs. Claus' Bake Shop respectively. Their new shops are in the old Skipworths (1603 Olympic Hwy, Shelton, WA 98584) and are gearing up for a great holiday season. Both have years of experience in their fields. Joseph can create a floral arrangement for any occasion and Tonia has the ability to print images on cookies and more. Tonia also runs Eastside Specialty Cakes in Bellevue Washington.

SHELTON, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO