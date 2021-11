If you look closely enough, the Tri-State area is even less of a stranger when it comes to “new” in their major National Hockey League arenas than you may think. Yes, the New Jersey Devils opened up Newark’s sparkling Prudential Center back in 2007-08, but while the version of Madison Square Garden that the New York Rangers currently call home opened all the way back in 1968, it also underwent a $1 billion – that’s “billion” with a “B” at the beginning – series of renovations in the early 2010’s that completely transformed nearly everything you see inside.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO