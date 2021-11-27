Christmas tree sellers balance supply and demand issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shopping for a Christmas tree is coming at a time when nurseries and tree farms are trying to keep their customers happy because of a tree shortage.

“If you want a bigger tree, I would get out as soon as possible and get it purchased early,” explained Brady Nursery Owner, Cathy Brady. “Those people that want to wait until December 15, they’re going to pretty picked over this year.”

Brady said the tree shortage is something that can’t be fixed by simply changing distributors, “They’re all saying they’re not taking any more customers because they can’t supply what they have.”

At 4 C Choose and Cut Christmas, families are rushing to get their trees for the holiday. For the tree farm, they had record sales a year ago and this year is shaping up the same.

Eric Sherman with 4 C Choose & Cut Christmas said, “It actually caused us to close a little bit early. We weren’t anticipating it so with that it actually caused us a little bit of a shortage this year.”

This shortage is causing them to do a first in their history, import more trees.

Sherman added, “We actually bought some pre-cut trees from up in Michigan and they shipped those down so we’ve got trees to keep us open a little bit longer this year.”

