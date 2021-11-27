Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim John Hilgert files lawsuit

Three weeks later and more than 250 lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the catastrophe at Astroworld Festival.

Ten people lost their lives, including 14-year-old John Hilgert, whose family filed a civil lawsuit this week.

Hilgert's father, Chris, said the loss of his son is "intolerable." Hilgert was a freshman at Memorial High School.

"He was a beautiful, young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else," Chris said.

The family said they want to see changes made to the concert industry, including security requirements, available medical facilities and the elimination of "poorly designed general admission seating instead of assigned seats."

The Utopia Mountain stage is still in the Yellow Lot of NRG Park. Attorneys have indicated that they plan on having investigators on the scene of the tragedy for weeks to come.

At last check, NRG said they did not have a comment on when the stage might come down.

Sunday marks the first home Texans game since the festival on Nov. 5.

A large portion of a parking lot, typically used by tailgaters, will not be accessible.

A spokesperson for the Texans said they have reached out to people who have passes to park at the Yellow Lot to assign them a new spot for the time being.