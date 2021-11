An early look at Dragon Ball Super's next chapter explains why Granolah's past was kept a secret from him! The Granolah the Survivor arc has revealed itself to be far more complicated than it had seemed at first glance as now that the fight against the titular Granolah has come to an end, the real villain of the arc has begun to fully reveal themselves. While fans had been privy to the fact that the Heeters have been planning something in the background, the previous chapter of the series had them finally make their move.

