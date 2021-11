(Recap by @EthicalHoya, but yours truly is currently struggling to fix the byline.) Your Georgetown Hoyas followed their loss to the San Diego State Aztecs by falling to a plucky St. Joe’s Hawks team 77-74 in the consolation game of the Wooden Legacy this evening. With a long flight home from California looming and more daunting matchups approaching, the Hoyas absolutely needed a decisive win against St. Joe’s. Unfortunately, the Hoyas scuffled the entire first half and were unable to complete a second half comeback. While there were a few bright spots, this was a bad loss to an unexceptional Hawks team. St. Joe’s sharp shooter Taylor Funk led the Hawks with 29 points and appeared untroubled by the Hoyas defense all evening.

