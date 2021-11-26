Banning books takes away from growth and learning

Last week I finished reading a “bad” book. That’s not my assessment; it’s the judgment of most critics. I liked it. When I taught and wanted to motivate my students to read, I used to tell them that it was nearly impossible to read a book — even one with “no socially redeeming value whatsoever” — without learning something from the experience. Many of you will recognize the phrase enclosed in quotes as the one cited by the United States Supreme Court in a case involving censorship, specifically, the banning of books and, more specifically, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” a novel written by D. H. Lawrence nearly a century ago. Like a lot of legal decisions, it led to more arguments than it settled, but the book finally became available in the U.S. in 1959. (I had read it several years before while I was in Europe under the auspices of the U.S. Army. I bought and read several other books that were banned in America, so I knew from experience that a reader can learn a lot from “bad” books.) Most of “Lady Chatterley” is mild compared to what can be read or seen today. As for the court’s decision, I suspect we have a lot of people walking around with less “socially redeeming value” than any book.

