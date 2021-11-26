ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning books takes away from growth and learning

By Erin Achenbach
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, some Board of Education meetings are scenes straight out of “Fahrenheit 451.” At both Lindbergh and Mehlville, parents are demanding that books they’ve deemed offensive be taken off the shelves of the school library. Just like critical race theory, library books appear to be the latest boogie man...

bookriot.com

Reading the Rainbow: Books and Lessons Learned From an LGBTQ-Inclusive Book Club for Teachers

As you may know from reading previous posts, I’m Black, queer, and an education professor. It’s super cool, and sometimes I get to do random fun things. So when one of my queer professor friends said, “Hey, let’s start a national book club for teachers who want to be more LGBTQ inclusive and read a lot of books and meet a couple of times a month during a pandemic because there’s not enough going on,” I was in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Duluth News Tribune

Local View / Songs my mother taught me: Learn from, don't ban, books that make us uncomfortable

I wept when Toni Morrison died. Unbeknownst to her, the Pulitzer Prize- and Nobel Prize-winning author had become a kind of mother to me through her 11 novels, each of which I have read at least three times. Her fiction resonates with the spirit of love, devotion, perseverance, and ferocious loyalty, all attributes she herself demonstrated. Perhaps most poignant, even shocking to me, was her refusal to hate, despite the almost unceasing abuse and hatred hurled toward her Black characters by the white society.
DULUTH, MN
fox32chicago.com

Banned books from school libraries on the rise across the country

CHICAGO - There's been an unprecedented rise recently in calls to ban books from school libraries, according to the American Library association. Earlier this month, some schools in Virginia pulled books about LGBTQ related topics from shelves. Some council members wanted to burn the books, and later backpedaled. The American...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
callnewspapers.com

Reader rebukes ‘hyperbole’ in previous letter to the editor

Every so often I feel the urge to rebut letters to the editor that engage in hyperbole. This rebuttal is in regard to Joe Spezia Sr.’s letter that “heeds a warning” to parents about critical race theory in Lindbergh schools. First, white teachers are not telling white students that if...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

Sound Artists Decline German Art Award: ‘Pitting Quality Against Diversity Is Pernicious’

Sound artists Mendi and Keith Obadike declined to accept an honorable mention this weekend ahead of a ceremony for the annual Giga-Hertz Award administered by the ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany. On Saturday, Kieth Obadike published a statement on his Facebook account to announce that he and his partner declined to accept the honor in response to a ZKM representative’s comment that the organization “had to choose between ‘quality and diversity'” during a remote rehearsal for that award ceremony that was live-streamed. Obadike wrote, “Talk of pitting quality against diversity is pernicious and should not be...
VISUAL ART
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tennessee Lookout

Editor’s column: 1619

You’d have to be completely out of the political loop—and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this—to not have heard of “The 1619 Project” and the brouhaha surrounding it.  A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of the New York Times […] The post Editor’s column: 1619 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SCIENCE
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Chuck Avery: Learning from bad books

Last week I finished reading a “bad” book. That’s not my assessment; it’s the judgment of most critics. I liked it. When I taught and wanted to motivate my students to read, I used to tell them that it was nearly impossible to read a book — even one with “no socially redeeming value whatsoever” — without learning something from the experience. Many of you will recognize the phrase enclosed in quotes as the one cited by the United States Supreme Court in a case involving censorship, specifically, the banning of books and, more specifically, “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” a novel written by D. H. Lawrence nearly a century ago. Like a lot of legal decisions, it led to more arguments than it settled, but the book finally became available in the U.S. in 1959. (I had read it several years before while I was in Europe under the auspices of the U.S. Army. I bought and read several other books that were banned in America, so I knew from experience that a reader can learn a lot from “bad” books.) Most of “Lady Chatterley” is mild compared to what can be read or seen today. As for the court’s decision, I suspect we have a lot of people walking around with less “socially redeeming value” than any book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kansas Reflector

The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita. Once again, Texas is throwing its weight around like an overgrown and intimidating bully. As the […] The post The new white flight: banning books that reveal uncomfortable truths appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

