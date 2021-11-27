ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Mars Perseverance Rover: New Software, New Drill Target, and an Existential Question

By Matt Muszynski, NASA/JPL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plane has a pilot. A bus has a driver. A train has a conductor. But who controls a Mars rover? During the last seven years that I have operated spacecraft both in orbit and on the surface of Mars, I’ve come back again and again to the question of who...

CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#New Software#New Drill Target#Ace#The Deep Space Network#Dsn
techeblog.com

Artificial Intelligence Discovers 301 Unknown Exoplanets Using NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope Data

Scientists used artificial intelligence and NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope data to uncover 301 previously unknown exoplanets, which join the 4,569 already validated planets orbiting a multitude of distant stars. The team used a new deep neural network called ExoMiner that leverages NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer to distinguish real exoplanets from different types of false positives. Read more for a short video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Bay News 9

First ISS spacewalk for Crew-3 astronauts set for Tuesday morning

Two Crew-3 astronauts will get to check off their first spacewalk from the International Space Station Tuesday. The 6.5 hour EVA (extravehicular activity) will be done to replace a communication antenna that has been active on board the ISS for the past 20 years. What You Need To Know. Tuesday’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Mars seismic deployment lays groundwork for future planetary missions

About 1000 days after the Mars InSight mission deployed SEIS, the first seismometer on the red planet, researchers are analyzing new seismic data and reporting on instrument responses, using these data to plan for future planetary seismographs. The reports in a special issue of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Exposed Fractured Bedrock in the Central Pit of a Crater On Mars

This HiRISE image shows the central pit feature of an approximately 20-kilometer diameter complex crater in located at 304.480 degrees east, -11.860 degrees south, just north of the Valles Marineris. Here we can observe a partial ring of light-toned, massive and fractured bedrock, which has been exposed by the impact-forming...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
ASTRONOMY
Good News Network

NASA and SpaceX Launch First Rocket to Test Defense Against Giant Asteroid By Starting With Small One

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Wednesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Base in California. Just one part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART – built...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
adafruit.com

Martian Sunset Captured by NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Mashable shares the unusual Martian sunset captured by Perseverance. On Twitter, the space agency explained this sunset’s muted colors. In short, there wasn’t much dust in the atmosphere when the rover looked up and snapped a picture. If there’s more dust in the atmosphere (and Mars is a notoriously dusty desert planet), more blue light wavelengths make it through the dust than other colors. “Fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths,” NASA explained. “This sunset looks different: less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average.”
ASTRONOMY
Colorado Daily

Boulder’s Southwest Research Institute reports new Mars Curiosity rover data

Newly interpreted data from the Mars Curiosity rover shows that physical barriers reduce radiation levels on the red planet, giving scientists at the Southwest Research Institute insight into what future human exploration on Mars might look like. The rover’s Radiation Assessment Detector, or RAD, is one of 10 instruments on...
BOULDER, CO
Digital Trends

NASA shares new photos of ISS shot from SpaceX Crew Dragon

NASA has shared a new set of photos showing the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit. The images were taken by astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft as it performed a flyaround of the orbiting outpost earlier this month. The flight took place at the start of...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

NASA Launches DART, to Learn how to Defend the Earth From a Future Asteroid Impact

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) in California. This spacecraft is the world’s first full-scale mission to demonstrate technologies that could someday be used to defend our planet from Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that could potentially collide with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

