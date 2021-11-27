ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Archaeologists unearth mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old in Peru

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlGRY_0d7m0UAN00
The discovery of mummies in Peru, such as the 1,700-year-old Lady of Cao, pictured, has forced the re-writing of history books.

A team of experts has found a mummy estimated to be at least 800 years old on Peru’s central coast, one of the archaeologists who participated in the excavation said.

The mummified remains were of a person from the culture that developed between the coast and mountains of the South American country. The mummy, whose gender was not identified, was discovered in the Lima region, said archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen Luna on Friday.

“The main characteristic of the mummy is that the whole body was tied up by ropes and with the hands covering the face, which would be part of the local funeral pattern,” said Van Dalen Luna, from the state university of San Marcos.

The remains are of a person who lived in the high Andean region of the country, he said. “Radiocarbon dating will give a more precise chronology.”

The mummy was found inside an underground structure found on the outskirts of the city of Lima. In the tomb were also offerings including ceramics, vegetable remains and stone tools, he said.

Peru – home to tourist destination Machu Picchu – is home to hundreds of archaeological sites from cultures that developed before and after the Inca empire, which dominated part of South America 500 years ago, from southern Ecuador and Colombia to central Chile.

Comments / 94

Alan B. Goode
3d ago

That Miley Cyrus is getting uglier and uglier. And put on some decent clothes for God sakes.

Reply(2)
15
Related
The Guardian

Rescued from obscurity: UK archaeologist who restored Sicily’s glories

In the 1920s, the discovery of ancient ruins in Sicily, now the largest archaeological site in the world, was celebrated with excitement in British newspapers. It was hailed with much the same level of enthusiasm as was given to Howard Carter and Arthur Evans’s excavations of the treasures of Tutankhamun and the palace of Knossos. Not a natural “showman” however, the name of the man who excavated the site, Alexander Hardcastle, then slowly faded.
WORLD
The Guardian

Discovery of Pompeii slaves’ room sheds rare light on real Roman life

A perfectly intact room that was lived in by slaves has been discovered in a suburb of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. Three wooden beds, a chamber pot and a wooden chest containing metal and fabric items were among the objects found in the cramped living quarters of what was a sprawling villa in Civita Giuliana, about 700 metres north-west of Pompeii’s city walls.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Mummy#Archaeologists#Central Chile#South American#Andean
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
abc11.com

Mummy found in Peru between 800, 1,200 years old

LIMA, Peru -- A mummy estimated to be between 800 and 1,200 years old has been unearthed by archeologists in Peru, at a site near the country's capital city of Lima. Researchers from the National University of San Marcos found the preserved body underground in the middle of a town square at the archeological site of Cajamarquilla, around 25 kilometers inland from Lima.
SCIENCE
BBC

Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru

Archaeologists at a funerary structure east of Lima have filmed this footage of a mummy, which could be up to 1,200 years old. Watch this video to see the underground structure where the mummy was found, and the offerings which were excavated with it.
WORLD
Telegraph

Peru, British Museum, review: a breathtaking journey through four millennia

Here’s a surprise: although the British Museum is known for its splendid exhibitions focusing on the great historical cultures of the world, it has never staged a comprehensive show about the peoples of the Central Andes. I would have bet the house that it had celebrated the Incas, given how many gap-year stoners have tripped through the cloud forest of Peru’s Sacred Valley on the trail to Machu Picchu.
MUSEUMS
dallassun.com

Over 1,000 year old Mayan canoe discovered in Mexico

A five-foot wooden Mayan canoe, believed to be over 1,000 years old, was discovered by archeologists in southern Mexico during the construction of a new tourist railway. The canoe, which was submerged in a freshwater pool, was found almost completely intact near the ruined Mayan city of Chichen Itza. Although...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Ancient 'hangover prevention' ring found in Israel

A gold ring found in the ruins of an ancient wine factory may have been worn more than 1,000 years ago for its beauty — or to ward off a hangover. Archaeologists recently discovered the ring in Yavne, Israel, during the excavation of a site dating to Byzantine times (around A.D. 330 to 1453), where a massive wine factory once dominated the landscape. The factory is thought to have been the biggest producer of commercial wine during this period, exporting a high-quality vintage across ancient Israel and beyond, representatives of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) wrote on Facebook.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy