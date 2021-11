HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.

