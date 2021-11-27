ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart gives priority access to Playstation 5 restocks for a price

By Kai Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart could become the caped crusader for the many people hoping to secure a brand new Playstation 5 gaming console for the holidays. The retail store will be allowing certain customers to get first dibs...

