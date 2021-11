If you dressed these teams in generic uniforms and took names off the jerseys, you’d guess Georgia is Alabama and vice versa. The 2021 Bulldogs could pass for the 2012 Crimson Tide – the team with Eddie Lacy rumbling and AJ McCarron throwing long to Amari Cooper, the one that came from 11 points down to beat Georgia in the greatest SEC championship game. Kirby Smart hasn’t just built his program around what he learned in Tuscaloosa; he has turned the Bulldogs into Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO