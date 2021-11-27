ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont women’s hockey skates to tie with Syracuse

By Angelique Martinez
 3 days ago

The Vermont women’s hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie on Friday evening against Syracuse.

The game remained scoreless through the first two periods. Four minutes into the third frame captain Kristina Shanahan connected with Sini Karjalainen to put Vermont on the board. The senior duo gave the Cats a 1-0 advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

With less than six minutes left in the game Madison Primeau scored and put the Orange on the board. Syracuse and UVM were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

After one five minute overtime period, the Catamounts and Orange finished in a 1-1 tie. Vermont outshot Syracuse 35-30.

