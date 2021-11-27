Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Picks up second-period goal

The Seattle Kraken continue to sharpen the details of their game, but some things have been working well for them-and that is winning second periods. The middle 20 minutes of any hockey game present unique challenges. With goaltenders changing ends of the ice to defend every period, in period No. 2, whether you're a defender or an attacker, you must skate farther to get to your zone of responsibility (and you spend more time and energy to get off the ice, allowing for a shift change that brings on reinforcements in your stead).

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO