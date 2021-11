The Illini West girls basketball team tipped off the season in the Lady Bombers Classic basketball tournament against Pleasant Plains. Caydee Kirkham broke the ice with a hoop. Marie DeSotel had a lay-up and Madi Cole canned a three pointer to give Illini West the early 7-0 lead. Sienna Hadley gave Pleasant Plains their first points of the game at the 3:15 mark of the opening quarter. The Chargers would outscore the Lady Cardinals 5-2 the rest of the quarter behind hoops from Rylee Reed and Cole, and one of two free throws from DeSotel. Zoe Hiltabrand had a three pointer for the Lady Cardinals. The Chargers led 12-5 after one quarter.

PLEASANT PLAINS, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO