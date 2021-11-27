ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Collects second win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lankinen stopped 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. The 26-year-old looked like he...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Adds helper in win

Murphy registered an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Murphy earned his first point since he scored a goal versus the Avalanche on Opening Night. The 28-year-old blueliner is not known for his offense, but this is a slow scoring pace even by his standards. He's been solid from a physical standpoint with 37 hits, 35 blocks and 12 PIM. With just 12 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 16 games, he's not going to win over many fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Gordie Howe hat trick in win

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and served a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. DeBrincat was in on the Blackhawks' first two goals, setting up Seth Jones in the first period and scoring in the second himself. In the third, DeBrincat surprisingly dropped the mitts with Yanni Gourde to complete a rather unlikely Gordie Howe hat trick. Never known for his toughness, DeBrincat now has nine goals, three helpers, nine PIM, 47 shots on net and 24 hits through 16 contests this season. Expect the winger to use his talented hands more for scoring than fighting going forward.
NHL
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Person
Alex Debrincat
FanSided

Marc-Andre Fleury Carries the Blackhawks to a 4-2 Win vs Seattle

From a 3-0 lead to a 3-2, empty net situation, Marc-Andre Fleury was pivotal to the Blackhawks’ win, bringing them to a 4-0-0 record with Derek King. Let’s be honest: the Blackhawks almost lost the game because they stopped skating and stopped competing. They lost all puck battles and didn’t work hard enough to keep up with the Kraken’s intense pressure. After the first period, the Kraken noticed that they would not win with skill, so they had to outwork the ‘Hawks instead.
SEATTLE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Blackhawks Beat Kraken 4-2 for Fourth Straight Win

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fourth straight win. Seth Jones also scored to extend his points streak to seven games and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period. Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde scored in the third period for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 15 saves. The Kraken have lost five straight and seven of eight.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blackhawks play the Kraken on 3-game win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (4-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -151, Blackhawks +127; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into a matchup with Seattle as winners of three games in a row. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against Western Conference opponents....
NHL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Kraken for First Road Win of Season

10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for first road win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory and first road win of the season. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The reigning...
NHL
#Blackhawks
kingstonthisweek.com

Oilers ride four-goal first period to win over Blackhawks

In-season coaching changes often breed early success because the new sheriff in town has a different voice, also some different ideas, so it wasn’t surprising that the Chicago Blackhawks packed their gear and four straight wins under Derek King for their road trip to Rogers Place Saturday night. Story continues...
NHL
neworleanssun.com

Oilers jump on Blackhawks early in 5-2 win

Connor McDavid scored and added an assist to extend his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal first period to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. McDavid, with at least one point in every game and 32 points overall, waited all of...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Scores lone goal in win

Hagel scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Hagel tallied at 4:12 of the third period, and his goal was all Marc-Andre Fleury needed to seal the win. The 23-year-old Hagel recently missed three games due to a shoulder injury, but he's more or less picked up where he left off. The winger has five goals, two assists and 28 shots on net in 15 contests as an emerging top-six option for the Blackhawks. Considering he entered Sunday with just two blocked shots this year, a repeat of his defensive effort from this contest shouldn't be expected.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Sets up lone tally in win

Gustafsson produced an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Canucks. Gustafsson set up Brandon Hagel's third-period tally that decided the game. Between a minor wrist injury that kept Calvin de Haan out Saturday versus the Oilers and Riley Stillman (lower body) leaving Sunday's contest, it appears Gustafsson's path to regular playing time should remain clear. Once the Blackhawks' defense corps is at full health, the Swede could end up battling with Caleb Jones for one spot in the lineup. Gustafsson has five helpers, 18 shots on net, 16 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances.
NHL
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
blackhawkup.com

Three Takeaways from the Blackhawks’ Win vs Vancouver

On the second game of a back-to-back, the Blackhawks gut out a win riding a 40-save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury. The second game of a back-to-back is always the hardest one, and the Blackhawks were no exception to that rule. After chasing the high-flying Oilers just a night before, this...
NHL
Daily Herald

Fleury gets first shutout of Blackhawks career in win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel scored the game's lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.
NHL
blackhawkup.com

Chicago Blackhawks Winning- Temper Those Expectations

The Chicago Blackhawks have won five of six games since firing head coach Jeremy Colliton. Seemingly, a huge weight has been lifted from this team. The players look happier and they appear to be playing much harder for new coach Derek King. From a fan perspective, what once looked like a battle for the first pick has turned to thoughts of a playoff push.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat’s big night leads to win

It is officially a four-game win streak for the Chicago Blackhawks. After dropping 11 of their first 12 games, it is finally looking up. They have beaten some weaker opponents but it is hard to say who is actually weaker than a team like this. What we do know, is that their 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken was much needed.
NHL
Reuters

Flames win again, pull away late to beat Blackhawks

Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie late in the third period to help the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Tkachuk gave the Flames a 3-2 lead when he banked in a shot from the goal line off the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones at 14:25.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames extend win streak with victory over Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY -- On a night Calgary didn't have its 'A' game, Milan Lucic and the club's veteran fourth line delivered a pair of timely goals. Lucic scored a key one early and Trevor Lewis added an empty netter as the Flames took a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks trade wins and losses on their four-game road trip out West

CALGARY – They entered this swing to the Pacific Northwest and Canada playing their best hockey of the very young 2021-2022 season, and that continued at times during a four-game stretch away from home. But through their four-game trip, the strong stretch under interim head coach Derek King cooled just a little bit, as the […]
NHL

