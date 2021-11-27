Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Collects second win

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and served a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. DeBrincat was in on the Blackhawks' first two goals, setting up Seth Jones in the first period and scoring in the second himself. In the third, DeBrincat surprisingly dropped the mitts with Yanni Gourde to complete a rather unlikely Gordie Howe hat trick. Never known for his toughness, DeBrincat now has nine goals, three helpers, nine PIM, 47 shots on net and 24 hits through 16 contests this season. Expect the winger to use his talented hands more for scoring than fighting going forward.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO