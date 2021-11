Porzingis ended Monday's 111-101 victory over Denver with 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes. Porzingis stepped his game up once Luka Doncic left the game with an ankle injury, and for the first time in quite a while, Porzingis looked like the dominant player he was while he used to play with the Knicks. The Latvian big man has looked impressive since returning from a five-game absence due to back soreness and is averaging 23.2 points with 9.0 rebounds per tilt since he moved back to the starting lineup.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO