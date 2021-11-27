Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Finds twine in win

Voracek produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Voracek made the play to set up Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL tally at 15:42 of the third period. Those two wingers, centered by Cole Sillinger, have become a solid second line for the Blue Jackets. Voracek is up to a goal and 12 assists in 13 contests as the playmaker on the line, and he's picked up six of his points with the man advantage. As long he's racking up points in some fashion, he'll carry fantasy value at least as a depth option. He's riding a six-game point streak.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO