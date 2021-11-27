ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Finds twine in win

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Boqvist tallied at...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blue Jackets’ 5-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, Monday night (Nov. 15) at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski provided the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining, and Alexandre Texier iced it with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds. The Blue Jackets are now 8-5-0 this season, while the Red Wings fell to 8-7-2. Here are three takeaways from a fun night in Columbus.
NHL
NHL

Buchnevich scores three points for Blues in win against Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Ivan Barbashev scored twice, Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists, and Ville Husso made 24 saves for the Blues (11-7-3), who had lost seven of nine (2-5-2).
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In net against Detroit

Merzlikins will start Monday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Merzlikins struggled against the Rangers in his last start, but he's been lights out against all non-Rangers opponents this season; Merzlikins is 0-2 with nine goals allowed against New York and 5-0 with eight goals allowed facing anyone else. The visiting Red Wings might finally be turning a corner in their lengthy rebuild, as they're 8-6-2 this season despite a minus-4 goal differential.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Garners helper in win

Sillinger produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Sillinger helped out on fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Sillinger has three goals and three assists. The 18-year-old center has fit in seamlessly as the second-line center, earning eight points with 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Supplies pair of helpers

Nyquist recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Nyquist did some damage against his first NHL club, setting up goals by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski in Monday's contest. This was Nyquist's first multi-point effort this year. The Swedish winger has five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests -- that level of production isn't enough to turn heads in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides helper

Voracek produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Voracek made the play to set up Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL tally at 15:42 of the third period. Those two wingers, centered by Cole Sillinger, have become a solid second line for the Blue Jackets. Voracek is up to a goal and 12 assists in 13 contests as the playmaker on the line, and he's picked up six of his points with the man advantage. As long he's racking up points in some fashion, he'll carry fantasy value at least as a depth option. He's riding a six-game point streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Posts assist in win

Peeke notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Peeke collected the secondary helper on Boone Jenner's second-period tally. Through 13 contests, Peeke has three assists, matching his output from 11 games last year. The 23-year-old has added 24 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this year, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on his progress.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Return date unknown

Coach Brad Larsen isn't sure when Domi (undisclosed) will be ready to return to game action, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Domi returned to practice Sunday and Monday, but he's not ready to play after a two-week stint in COVID-19 protocols. He won't dress in Monday's game against Detroit, so Domi's next opportunity to get back on the ice will come Thursday in Arizona.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Deposits empty-netter

Texier scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Texier tallied with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to ensure the Blue Jackets completed their comeback win. The 22-year-old is beginning to heat up with three goals and an assist during his current four-game point streak. The French forward has six points, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests, although he's been limited to bottom-six duties for much of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finds twine Sunday

Barbashev scored a goal on his last shot in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Barbashev is skating in the middle six, and he's averaged a career-high 16:20 of ice time thus far. The 25-year-old is producing, too, putting up four goals and five assists across 14 games. His role is secure in the short term, but the Blues are deep at forward and could shake things up at the first sign of trouble.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Manages assist Monday

Robinson produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Robinson set up Alexandre Texier for the empty-net goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Robinson has quietly put together a four-game point streak with one goal and three helpers. He's mainly served in a bottom-six role this year, and the American is up to six points, 16 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lights lamp Monday

Jenner scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Jenner was able to capitalize on a loose puck in front of Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss. The 28-year-old Jenner continues to be effective on offense, as he's picked up points in five of the last six contests. He's up to seven goals, two helpers, 40 shots and a minus-4 rating in 13 appearances. Considering he had 17 points in 41 outings last year, he's off to a much stronger start in 2021-22.
NHL

