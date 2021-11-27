ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Pavel Buchnevich: Two points in losing effort

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Buchnevich scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Absence Updates, Defense & More

The St. Louis Blues finish this week with a record of 1-2-1, with three straight losses to end the week. The team has lost its luster after its hot start, and the schedule has only gotten tougher. Both injuries and COVID absences have caught up with the Blues, and the team just isn’t playing very well. That said, there are definite positives to look at though too.
NHL
abc17news.com

Buchnevich, Barbashev score twice as Blues beat Columbus 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-3. Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored to give St. Louis its third win in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts. Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Two-point effort Tuesday

Kampf scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Predators. Both points came in the third period as the Leafs broke open a 1-0 game in the final four minutes of regulation. Kampf is enjoying a small surge in production with two goals and four points in the last four games, but he managed only one assist in his first dozen contests this season, and the 26-year-old has yet to record double-digit goals or 20 points in an NHL campaign.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Reuters

Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Scott Perunovich: Gets first NHL point

Perunovich had an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose. Playing in just his second NHL game, Perunovich picked up a helper on Robert Thomas' goal early in the second period. That play came at even strength, but Perunovich also ranked second among St. Louis defensemen in power-play ice time (2:58). After dominating the AHL ranks to the tune of 20 points in 12 games, Perunovich is getting opportunities to flourish offensively with the big club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in shootout win

Werenski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Werenski's points both came on the power play. The 24-year-old defenseman now has two goals and two helpers during his modest three-game point streak. Werenski is up to 10 points (four on the power play), 48 shots, 18 blocks and a minus-2 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

The Wolves Played With Winning Energy In A Losing Effort

The Phoenix Suns rolled into town Monday night and were greeted by the first glimpse of Minnesota winter. The first snowfall of the year came this weekend. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, early signs suggest that they will likely be in for a long and arduous cold season. The Wolves are 4-9 after losing to the Suns, and the journey to contention in the Western Conference will be worse than your grandfather’s walk to school. It’ll be through three feet of snow and uphill both ways!
NBA
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort in win

Tkachuk picked up two assists in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. He had a hand in Calgary's first two goals of the game, helping set up Johnny Gaudreau for the eventual game-winner as well as Noah Hanifin's first tally of the season. It was Tkachuk's third multi-point performance in 11 games this month, and the 23-year-old is enjoying a very productive November with five goals and 12 points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Three-point effort in win

Sharangovich scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning. The second-year player had the Devils' only tally through two periods as Tampa bay built a 3-1 lead, but Sharangovich saved his best for last as he helped spark a rally in the final 20 minutes. The big day snapped a nine-game point drought and gave Sharangovich his first goals of the season. He now has six points through 14 contests.
NHL
markerzone.com

ISLANDERS LOSE TWO PLAYERS TO COVID PROTOCOL

The New York Islanders announced on Friday morning that forwards Anders Lee and Ross Johnston have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. This means that both will be questionable, if not doubtful, for the Islanders games on Saturday and Sunday against the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs. It is a very tough blow for the Islanders who have struggled early on this season with a 5-6-2 record. Lee himself, who is usually a very consistent goal scorer, has had his own share of struggles with four goals and no assists through 12 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Notches two helpers in win

Perron dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Perron helped Brandon Saad open the scoring with the extra man in the first, and the veteran winger also assisted on the game's final goal, scored by Jordan Kyrou early in the third. While Perron has now gone 11 games without a goal after scoring six in his first five, his six assists during the drought have made it bearable for fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Two-point effort Saturday

Lemieux scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes. The 25-year-old has never been a big offensive threat, but he's been giving the Kings a little boost off the fourth line lately. Over his last five games, Lemieux has three goals and four points, accounting for all his production on the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Faces shots Sunday

Francouz (ankle) was at practice and taking shots Sunday for the first time since getting injured, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. The goalie, who hasn't played yet this season due to an ankle injury, figures to come off injured reserve in the near future. Francouz last appeared in the NHL in 2019, when he posted a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage in 34 games for the Avalanche.
NHL

