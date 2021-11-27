ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Perfect in spot start

 3 days ago

Stolarz registered 34 saves Friday in a 4-0 victory over Ottawa. The 27-year-old received...

ABC7 Los Angeles

Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- - Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak. Stolarz got his fourth career shutout, and rookie center Trevor Zegras had two assists.
Recap: Stolarz's Shutout Backstops Ducks to 4-0 Win

Anthony Stolarz posted a 34-save shutout, leading the Ducks to a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators today at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improves to 11-7-3 to sit third in the Pacific Division in points (25). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Making his first start since Nov. 5,...
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
Person
Anthony Stolarz
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
CBS Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes reclaim top spot; Ducks are on fire

Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away, and that is a critical point in the NHL season. By then, we will have a pretty good idea of which teams are going to stick around for a while and which ones will fall by the wayside before the playoffs. Right...
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Slated to start

Per Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register, Gibson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Washington. Gibson has been on fire over the past few weeks, stringing together six straight wins while posting an impressive 1.65...
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Is Starting to Heat Up

The Anaheim Ducks have given their fans a lot to be excited about in this early portion of the season. At 10-4-3 by virtue of an active eight-game winning streak, they are a surprise atop the Pacific Division. In the process, there have been plenty of individual accomplishments. Ryan Getzlaf became the franchise points leader, and subsequently the first to score 1,000 points in a Ducks uniform. Troy Terry has gone nuclear with a 15-game point streak, the longest active in the NHL. Perhaps lost in all of the excitement is the team’s top center, Trevor Zegras. The future of the franchise hasn’t been the catalyst for the team’s early success like the Ducks had hoped. Over the last two games, however, Zegras has begun to show up in a big way.
WDIO-TV

Hermantown boys hockey begins search to fill 7 starting spots

Coming off their second straight Minnesota State High School hockey tournament appearance the Hermantown boys hockey team returned to the ice this week for their first practices of the 2021-2022 season. Still in the tryout stage, a good mix of varsity returners and young guns are looking to make the...
CBS Sports

Anaheim Ducks
signalscv.com

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Wolves have close to perfect start

The Rome Wolves opened a new era on Tuesday night on their home court as they played their first game under head coach John McFather, and things went as close to perfect as they possibly could have. The Wolves played solidly on both ends of the court, spread the scoring...
CBS Sports

