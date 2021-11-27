Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Two helpers in Philly

Raanta gave up two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Momentum shifted by the period in this contest, with Raanta giving up two goals in a span of 1:19 during the middle stanza. The Hurricanes rallied ahead in the third period, and Raanta made it stick for the win. The Finn improved to 2-0-0 in three appearances (two starts) this year. He's allowed five goals on 53 shots so far, but Frederik Andersen has taken full control of the No. 1 job, so Raanta shouldn't be expected to play often.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO