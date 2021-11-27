ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Two helpers in Philly

DeAngelo picked up two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. The...

They Said It: Brind’Amour, DeAngelo, Raanta discuss overtime loss to Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes are indeed beatable, as the San Jose Sharks took down the Canes 2-1 in overtime Monday night to hand Carolina just its third loss of the season. The Canes got a great effort in net from Antti Raanta and a second-period snipe from Tony DeAngelo to secure one point, but couldn’t muster anything on the power play as the Sharks battled back and one it in the extra period.
Hurricanes' Brett Pesce, Tony DeAngelo, Rangers' Greg McKegg added to COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes have lost another two defensemen, as both Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo have been added to the COVID protocol. The two will remain in Raleigh while the rest of the team travels to Dallas, suggesting they won’t be available Tuesday night at the very least. If the pair has tested positive – which the Hurricanes did not confirm – and have experienced any symptoms, they will be held out for a minimum of 10 days.
Pesce, DeAngelo enter COVID protocols

The Carolina Hurricanes’ blue line took another big blow Monday, as the team announced on Twitter that Brett Pesce and Tony DeAngelo have entered COVID protocols and will not travel to Dallas for Tuesday’s game with the Stars. Pesce and DeAngelo make it three Canes’ blue liners in COVID protocol,...
Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Ducks' Kevin Shattenkirk: Credited with helper

Shattenkirk logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals. Shattenkirk's 10th assist on the year was the secondary helper on the first of Trevor Zegras' two goals in the game. After an incredible start to the season, Shattenkirk has logged just two points in the last five contests. He's at 14 points, 29 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 17 outings overall, but regression may be starting to take hold after his unsustainable first month of the campaign.
Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in helper

Carlson tallied a power-play assist, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins. Carlson has three goals and 10 points in 15 games through mid-November. The 31-year-old is likely to see an uptick in production once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (lower body) are able to return and boost Washington's modest power-play production (17.7 percent), so keep him rolling.
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Contributes pair of helpers

Teravainen recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Teravainen set up Sebastian Aho's power-play tally in the first period and Vincent Trocheck's even-strength goal in the third. The 27-year-old Teravainen has been a bit quiet in November with four points in six contests. The Finnish winger has still been a steady source of offense overall, with three goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Seven of his 12 points have come with the man advantage.
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Allows two goals in win

Raanta gave up two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Momentum shifted by the period in this contest, with Raanta giving up two goals in a span of 1:19 during the middle stanza. The Hurricanes rallied ahead in the third period, and Raanta made it stick for the win. The Finn improved to 2-0-0 in three appearances (two starts) this year. He's allowed five goals on 53 shots so far, but Frederik Andersen has taken full control of the No. 1 job, so Raanta shouldn't be expected to play often.
Stars' Radek Faksa: Slings helper

Faksa recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Faksa set up Ryan Suter's goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Faksa has points in consecutive games after scoring an empty-netter against the Flyers on Saturday. The Czech center is up to six points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating 14 contests. He's served as the fourth-line center recently, and that's coincided with the Stars' surge on offense, so it's unlikely he moves up the lineup anytime soon.
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Chips in with helper

Lindholm provided an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. Lindholm earned the secondary assist on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in the second period just after a power play expired. The 26-year-old Lindholm has picked up four points in his last three games after recently going three contests without a point. The Swede is reliable mostly because he's consistent -- he's up to eight goals, 10 assists, 51 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 17 outings overall.
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Grabs two helpers in rout

Aston-Reese notched two assists in Thursday's 6-0 dismantling of the Habs. Aston-Reese continues to search for his first goal of the season but brought his six-game pointless streak to a close with Thursday's performance. The 27-year-old winger shouldn't be expected to offer consistent point production this season, with his ceiling likely in the 15-20 point range.
Blues' David Perron: Notches two helpers in win

Perron dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Perron helped Brandon Saad open the scoring with the extra man in the first, and the veteran winger also assisted on the game's final goal, scored by Jordan Kyrou early in the third. While Perron has now gone 11 games without a goal after scoring six in his first five, his six assists during the drought have made it bearable for fantasy managers.
