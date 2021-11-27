ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Slides assist Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Voracek notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Voracek only saw 12:53 of ice time in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Return date unknown

Coach Brad Larsen isn't sure when Domi (undisclosed) will be ready to return to game action, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Domi returned to practice Sunday and Monday, but he's not ready to play after a two-week stint in COVID-19 protocols. He won't dress in Monday's game against Detroit, so Domi's next opportunity to get back on the ice will come Thursday in Arizona.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Larsen
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Manages assist Monday

Robinson produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Robinson set up Alexandre Texier for the empty-net goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Robinson has quietly put together a four-game point streak with one goal and three helpers. He's mainly served in a bottom-six role this year, and the American is up to six points, 16 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Garners helper in win

Sillinger produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Sillinger helped out on fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Sillinger has three goals and three assists. The 18-year-old center has fit in seamlessly as the second-line center, earning eight points with 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In net against Detroit

Merzlikins will start Monday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Merzlikins struggled against the Rangers in his last start, but he's been lights out against all non-Rangers opponents this season; Merzlikins is 0-2 with nine goals allowed against New York and 5-0 with eight goals allowed facing anyone else. The visiting Red Wings might finally be turning a corner in their lengthy rebuild, as they're 8-6-2 this season despite a minus-4 goal differential.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Posts assist in win

Peeke notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Peeke collected the secondary helper on Boone Jenner's second-period tally. Through 13 contests, Peeke has three assists, matching his output from 11 games last year. The 23-year-old has added 24 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this year, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on his progress.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Fantasy#Blue Jackets
MLive.com

Red Wings squander late lead in stinging loss to Blue Jackets

The Detroit Red Wings were in a good position to earn two points Monday but skated away with none. The Columbus Blue Jackets scored twice in the final five minutes of the third period to take the lead and went on to defeat Detroit 5-3 at Nationwide Arena. Zach Werenski...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two points in win

Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Chinakhov set up Adam Boqvist's game-tying goal in the second period, then scored another equalizer on his own in the third. That tally was Chinakhov's first in his young career. The 21-year-old is up to four points, 21 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through nine appearances. He's seen second-line usage at even strength lately, though he could bounce around the lineup throughout the season.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Raymond, Seider lead Red Wings against Blue Jackets

Lightning host Islanders for first time since winning Game 7 of Stanley Cup Semifinal. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Monday. Raymond, Seider exciting to watch...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
1stohiobattery.com

Columbus Blue Jackets Drop A Pair Of Weekend Games, But There's Reason For Optimism

In the NHL, players, teams, and management are graded based on wins and losses. But for a young team on the rise, it's important to keep the big picture in perspective. After a 7-3-0 start, the best start in franchise history, the Columbus Blue Jackets dropped a pair of games over the weekend, 4-3 to the Washington Capitals and 5-3 to the New York Rangers, both at Nationwide Arena. Realistically, this team was never going to play at a 7-3-0 pace over the course of 82 games, so some regression to the mean was expected. Still, it was a frustrating weekend in the sense that this team could have gotten a different result if not for a few changes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Trey Fix-Wolansky: Activated, assigned to AHL

Fix-Wolansky (knee) was activated off the non-roster injured list and assigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Fix-Wolansky began the season on the non-roster injured list while recovering from offseason knee surgery, but now that he's had enough time to fully recover, he'll head to the minors to get into some game action. Fix-Wolansky racked up nine points through nine AHL appearances last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Deposits empty-netter

Texier scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Texier tallied with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to ensure the Blue Jackets completed their comeback win. The 22-year-old is beginning to heat up with three goals and an assist during his current four-game point streak. The French forward has six points, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests, although he's been limited to bottom-six duties for much of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Offers assist Monday

Kuraly produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Kuraly hasn't done much on offense overall, but he has two goals and a helper in his last three games. The Ohio native remains much more of a physical presence in the bottom six -- he's put up four points, 37 hits, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating in 13 contests for his hometown team.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist: Tallies first goal with new team

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Boqvist tied the game at 2-2 with his first goal as a Blue Jacket during the second period. The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Rangers, but it appears he's earned at least a rotational role on the bottom pairing for now. Fantasy managers expecting Boqvist to immediately replace Seth Jones after they were traded for each other in the offseason will likely be disappointed in the former's usage under head coach Brad Larsen.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Domi is on the ice for morning skate Monday, which means he has cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Assuming Domi doesn't need any extra time to shake off the rust, having not played since Oct. 31, he could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday night's game against the Red Wings. Confirmation on whether he's playing and where he fits in the lineup should arrive before Monday's 7:00 p.m. EST puck drop. Domi had gotten off to a hot start with four points in as many games prior to entering protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Offers assist in win

Gavrikov posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Gavrikov set up Justin Danforth's first NHL tally at 17:34 of the second period. The 25-year-old Gavrikov has picked up the pace on offense lately with four assists in his last five games. The Russian blueliner has seven helpers, 14 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating as a steady second-pairing option for head coach Brad Larsen.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy