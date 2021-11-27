ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Carter Hart: Swept away by Hurricanes

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hart made 30 saves in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old netminder couldn't hold...

www.cbssports.com

fastphillysports.com

FLYERS CARTER HART SAVES 33 AND CAM PUTS OUT FLAMES IN OT!

Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob Markström had 41 saves in Calgary’s fourth game of a seven-game trip.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Carter Hart dazzles as Flyers extinguish Flames in overtime, 2-1

Carter Hart made 33 saves and Cam Atkinson scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Calgary Flames by a final score of 2-1 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Puck drop. The Flames had the better of...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Carter Hart: Strong in shootout loss

Hart made 30 saves Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. Hart has been playing his way onto the Canadian Olympic team radar with his strong season, and Thursday was no different. He had stymied many of the Lightning shooters and then Steven Stamkos somehow put one under his right pad with two minutes remaining that put the Bolts up 3-2. His mates tied it up with him pulled for the extra attacker. Hart is 3-1-2 in six starts in November.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Carter Hart: On wrong end of shutout

Hart allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Lightning. It wasn't an easy outing for Hart, and that was compounded by his Flyers teammates being unable to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy. The loss was Hart's fourth in his last six games (2-2-2). He slipped to 5-4-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 12 contests. He'll likely serve as backup to Martin Jones for Wednesday's game versus the Panthers.
NHL
Carter Hart
Broad Street Hockey

Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3: A failure to weather the storm

The Flyers needed to come into this game firing away on a strong Hurricanes team, and they ... well they kind of did. Ivan Provorov scored after a sweet dish from who other than the captain, Claude Giroux. Carolina would challenge for goaltender interference to no avail, as the goal would stand and the Flyers would take the early 1-0 lead.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
#Flyers#Hurricanes
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Look To Sweep The Flyers Away For The Season

Odds: Calgary (-110) Philadelphia (-110) O/U: 5.5. Last Meeting: 10/30- Calgary Flames 4 - Philadelphia Flyers 0. The Flames will look to stretch their winning streak to two games and sweep the season series from the Flyers this evening in Philadelphia. Calgary was able to end a small losing skid...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
dallassun.com

Flyers' goal vs. Hurricanes is simple: Score

The last time the Philadelphia Flyers won a game in regulation came in a thrilling 2-1 matchup Nov. 12 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flyers will attempt to repeat the feat Friday when they host the Hurricanes. Since that victory, the Flyers have struggled for the most...
NHL
arcamax.com

Flyers drop fifth straight in 6-3 loss to Hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers were outskated, outshot and overall outplayed in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. For one minute, it seemed like the Flyers were off to a strong start. They scored 50 seconds into the game when Ivan Provorov snuck a puck past Antti Raanta from behind Sean Couturier.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice against Flyers

Aho scored two goals on a game-high seven shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. The 24-year-old potted Carolina's first two tallies of the afternoon. It was Aho's fourth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and on the season he has 10 goals and 20 points in 19 contests.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Fail in Just About Everything in 6-3 Loss to Hurricanes

The Flyers had a chance to right the ship and snap a four-game losing streak Friday against the Hurricanes, but fell short in a 6-3 loss. What started off as a semi-promising game, quickly turned into a matchup that exposed all of the Flyers’ flaws against one of the top teams in the league. The handful of bright moments throughout the 60 minutes for the Flyers were severely outweighed by the bad.
NHL

Comments / 0

