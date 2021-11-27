ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Opens scoring Friday

 3 days ago

Huberdeau scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals. Huberdeau took...

Panthers Pregame: Huberdeau and Barkov are a thing (again)

SUNRISE — When two players have not been on the same line all season, sometimes it takes a little bit before they find some chemistry when put together. When it comes to Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, the Panthers do not have that problem. Although Barkov and Huberdeau have been...
NHL
COACH'S CHALLENGE CONTROVERSY IN FLORIDA AFTER JONATHAN HUBERDEAU'S GOAL IS UPHELD

Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau was able to pick the corner on New Jersey Devils goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood on Thursday to put his team up 3-1 in the third period, but after a coach's challenge, it appeared as though the goal call may have been reversed. Huberdeau, who had just...
NHL
Jonathan Huberdeau gets up close and personal with Miami Dolphins

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers has his own custom Miami Dolphins jersey which made spotting him at Sunday’s game much easier. Especially when running back Myles Gaskin gave him a high-five following his second 3-yard touchdown run of the day. Gaskin scored twice on Sunday helping Miami win its...
NFL
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Barkov Joins Practice; Huberdeau's High Five

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Panthers received a nice boost to begin their week when injured captain Aleksander Barkov re-joined the team for practice at the Panthers IceDen on Monday. Out of the lineup ever since he suffered a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Nov. 16, Barkov, who also...
NHL
State
Washington State
Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
NHL

Panthers score four in first, defeat Islanders

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers scored four goals in the first period of a 6-1 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Patric Hornqvist had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves for Florida (11-2-3), which was 0-2-2 in its past four games.
NHL
#Panthers
The Panthers open as favorites over Washington in Week 11

The Washington Football Team heads back on the road in Week 11 with a trip to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers. This matchup is chock full of interesting storylines. First, you have Washington coach Ron Rivera making his first trip to Carolina as an opposing head coach. Rivera spent nine seasons in Charlotte as head coach of the Panthers.
NFL
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores in close loss

McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 59 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 loss to Washington. McCaffrey tied the game with a leaping, 27-yard touchdown grab to begin the fourth quarter, his first score since Week 2. The tailback has hauled in at least seven passes in both of his outings since returning from injury, again leading the Panthers through the air Sunday. Although quarterback Cam Newton tied McCaffrey with 10 carries, going for 46 yards and a touchdown, McCaffrey still was efficient with his workload, making for another strong all-around showing. Next up for McCaffrey is a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12.
NFL
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Keeps scoring sans Barkov

Duclair had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey. Duclair had previously flanked two-way dynamo Aleksander Barkov, so there were some worries that his production would slow down with Barkov sidelined by a knee injury. This multi-point performance on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett should assuage those fears. Duclair's pair of points came 3:50 apart in the second period, and he's up to nine goals and 16 points through 17 games.
NHL
Lady Panthers Open With Loss

The Lady Panther basketball team opened its season with a 43-39 loss to Oregon at the Hawk’s Tipoff Tournament on Wednesday. “The girls played with great effort and enthusiasm. Unfortunately, we were plagued by turnovers in second half and we were just 8/24 from the charity stripe,” said coach Chris Brown.
OREGON, IL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Who will win between Panthers and Washington? Our Observer experts pick the score

The Carolina Panthers have had a difficult time in their own stadium this season, especially over the past three games. In consecutive home losses to Philadelphia, Minnesota and New England, the Panthers have struggled offensively. The crowd in Charlotte has too often been either quiet or overrun by opposing fans. The Panthers have largely played better on the road in 2021 and haven’t won a home game in the past two months, as head coach Matt Rhule pointed out Friday.
NFL
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Washington

Carolina's defense is going to have a feast on this middling Washington offense. If you take out last week's performance against Tampa Bay, the Football Team has put up 13, 10, and 10. The Panthers are one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL and should be able to have their way throughout much of the afternoon. On the other side of the ball, no one really knows what to expect in Cam Newton's first start. As long as he and P.J. Walker in spots protect the football, I see the Panthers collecting their sixth win of the season. Bank of America Stadium will be one of the best atmospheres in the NFL this Sunday. If you haven't yet, get a ticket now. You won't want to miss it.
NFL
Friday’s Scores

Cardinal Gibbons came back in the second half to stun Cleveland. Here’s how it unfolded. UNC commit Omarion Hampton helped Cleveland post a two-touchdown lead early, but the Donovan Shepard and the Crusaders rallied after the break to reach the 4A state quarterfinals.
SPORTS
Pride pummels Panthers in season hoops opener

FERRUM—Greensboro (N.C.) College overcame multiple, double-digit deficits in the second half Saturday to earn its first win of the 2021-2022 season: a 91-79 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ season opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. The Panthers (0-1) held leads of 11 points (59-48), 14...
FERRUM, VA

