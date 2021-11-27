Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp in finale frame

Lehkonen had a goal on three shots and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators. He added one hit and two penalty minutes over 16:16 of ice time. Lehkonen started a rare Canadiens' scoring binge, doggedly working at the puck in front of Juuse Saros, for his first goal of the season 2:41 into the contest. He later helped out on the first of Ryan Poehling's two goals. Lehkonen has been hot of late, with a pair of two-point games and six points over the last seven, which is partially the reason why he's been promoted from the fourth to the third line. Lehkonen's TOI increased from 13:10 per game over the first 16 games to 16:42 over the last four.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO