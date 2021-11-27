Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp in finale frame

Sheary scored a pair of goals on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. Sheary opened the scoring just 2:17 into the game, and he struck again in the third period for an insurance goal. The winger is up to five tallies, nine points, 26 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests. With the return of T.J. Oshie from a lower-body injury, Sheary will likely return to a third-line role going forward, though he should be capable of providing decent depth scoring.
