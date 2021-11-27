Some Tulsa Businesses Look Forward to Small Business Saturday, Thankful For No Supply Chain Issues

As the Black Friday crowds calmed down Friday evening across Green Country, shoppers looked forward to Small Business Saturday.

Some Tulsa businesses said they are not dealing with supply chain issues despite problems nationwide.

At Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa, buyer and author program coordinator Pat Cawiezell said they are ready for Small Business Saturday, and they are offering 10% off all books.

The store buys books directly from publishers, and so far this season, he said they have not really had any supply chain issues.

"There are some things that do get effected. You know the really gorgeous, highly illustrated books, there is a hard limit on what is available for those,” Cawiezell said.

He said Paul McCartney's new book is a good example.

"At a certain point, all that is out there is what's out there and all that it's gonna be,” he said.

"When you shop small you support your community,” Emily Hrncir said.

She is a manager at “Made, Modern Handmade” downtown.

Supply chain issues and backlogs at the ports are the last thing on Hrncir's mind. The store orders its products from female artists all over the country, including several from Oklahoma.

"We ordered all of our inventory like over the summer, for Christmas, before things got crazy,” she said.

Shopper Charla Doerr won't have to wait for all her presents to arrive in the mail. She found some Christmas gifts while out shopping Friday.

"Just unique gifts and something different than just going online -- a little more personal,” Doerr said.

Cawiezell said people may have better luck finding what they are looking for by shopping in person at a local business, instead of online.

"I think that they have a better chance of getting what they want, but also, of discovering something that they didn't even know existed,” he said.