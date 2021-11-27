Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice against Flyers

Hague scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Hague tallied at 3:31 of the second period to spark the hosts' offense after neither team scored in the first. The 22-year-old is up to three goals, five helpers, 33 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating in 17 outings. Hague has taken on a top-four role this year, and he's making the most of the added ice time. He won't get his name on the scoresheet all that often, but he's got solid all-around production.
