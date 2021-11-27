Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Lights lamp twice against Flyers

Krug (COVID-19) scored a goal on five shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Arizona. Krug showed no signs of rust in his return from a five-game absence. The diminutive defenseman's third goal of the season tied the score at two goals apiece in the second period, but the Coyotes scored the only goal of the third and held on for their second win in 16 tries. Krug has nine points in 10 games, and while things didn't go the Blues' way in this one, his presence should help St. Louis break out of its funk before long -- the Blues have gone four games without a win after winning eight of their first 11.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO