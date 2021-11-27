ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Stays hot with empty-netter

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Domi scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Domi's point streak is up to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Still sidelined against Coyotes

Domi (not injury related) will remain unavailable ahead of Thursday's matchup with Arizona, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Domi has been limited to just four games this season, garnering one goal and three assists while averaging just 13:05 of ice time. Once back up to game speed, the Winnipeg native should be back in the mix for regular minutes in a top-six role, including linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
NHL

CBJ activate C Max Domi off NHL's COVID-19 non-roster list

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Max Domi to the roster off the National Hockey League's COVID-19 non-roster list, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Domi, 26, missed the past six games after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on November 1. He has collected...
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Monday night. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in the last four games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets activate Max Domi from COVID protocol

This has been a trying season so far for Blue Jackets forward Max Domi. However, things will be looking up for him now as the team announced that they have activated him from COVID protocol. Domi was initially placed there on November 1, which means he missed nearly double the minimum time of ten days while recovering. Columbus had an open roster spot so no corresponding move needed to be made to add him back to the active roster.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Domi, Roslovic, Goalies & More

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News and Rumors. They have played four games since last we spoke winning three of the four including Monday night’s 7-4 win in Buffalo. Two players in particular stood out in a big way in that game. That will be our focus of this week. We will talk about the importance of Max Domi and Jack Roslovic to this team and how they each need to bring their best every night moving forward. Then we’ll take a look at the goalies to this point to see where they stand.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Posts assist in win

Peeke notched an assist and four hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Peeke collected the secondary helper on Boone Jenner's second-period tally. Through 13 contests, Peeke has three assists, matching his output from 11 games last year. The 23-year-old has added 24 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating this year, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on his progress.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Garners helper in win

Sillinger produced an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Sillinger helped out on fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov's first NHL goal in the third period. In his last five outings, Sillinger has three goals and three assists. The 18-year-old center has fit in seamlessly as the second-line center, earning eight points with 39 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Manages assist Monday

Robinson produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Robinson set up Alexandre Texier for the empty-net goal late in the third period. The 26-year-old Robinson has quietly put together a four-game point streak with one goal and three helpers. He's mainly served in a bottom-six role this year, and the American is up to six points, 16 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lights lamp Monday

Jenner scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Jenner was able to capitalize on a loose puck in front of Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss. The 28-year-old Jenner continues to be effective on offense, as he's picked up points in five of the last six contests. He's up to seven goals, two helpers, 40 shots and a minus-4 rating in 13 appearances. Considering he had 17 points in 41 outings last year, he's off to a much stronger start in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: In net against Detroit

Merzlikins will start Monday's home game against the Red Wings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Merzlikins struggled against the Rangers in his last start, but he's been lights out against all non-Rangers opponents this season; Merzlikins is 0-2 with nine goals allowed against New York and 5-0 with eight goals allowed facing anyone else. The visiting Red Wings might finally be turning a corner in their lengthy rebuild, as they're 8-6-2 this season despite a minus-4 goal differential.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Offers assist Monday

Kuraly produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Kuraly hasn't done much on offense overall, but he has two goals and a helper in his last three games. The Ohio native remains much more of a physical presence in the bottom six -- he's put up four points, 37 hits, nine PIM and a plus-4 rating in 13 contests for his hometown team.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up empty-netter

Wheeler logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesdays' 5-2 win over the Oilers. Wheeler set up Kyle Connor for the empty-net goal in the third period. In his last eight games, Wheeler has produced modestly with four helpers and 18 shots on net. The 35-year-old is up to five assists, 21 shots, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Supplies pair of helpers

Nyquist recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings. Nyquist did some damage against his first NHL club, setting up goals by Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski in Monday's contest. This was Nyquist's first multi-point effort this year. The Swedish winger has five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 13 contests -- that level of production isn't enough to turn heads in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Collects pair of helpers

Bjorkstrand notched two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Coyotes. Bjorkstrand set up a Boone Jenner goal in the second period and also had a hand in Zach Werenski's power-play tally in the third. The 26-year-old Bjorkstrand saw his five-game point streak snapped versus the Red Wings on Monday, but it didn't take him long to get back on track. The Danish winger has five tallies, 12 helpers, 43 shots and a minus-4 rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: Facing Blue Jackets

Wedgewood will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with Columbus, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Wedgewood was sharp in his last start Tuesday against St. Louis, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will try to secure his third win of the year in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's lost two of its last three games.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin road swing at Arizona

BLUE JACKETS (8-5-0) at COYOTES (2-13-1) Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, Gila River Arena, Glendale, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (105.7 FM) The Blue Jackets are coming off a stretch of three home games in four days that netted a lone...
NHL

