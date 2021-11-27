ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Medford man arrested following alleged sexual assault at Middlesex Fells Reservation

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwfEg_0d7lwiG300
(vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

MEDFORD, Mass. — A 28-year-old Medford man has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault at the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Medford Friday, the Middlesex County DA’s Office announced.

That man, identified as Brady McCue, 28, of Medford, has been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated rape.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 8 a.m. Friday in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head.

MSP told Boston 25 News the female victim in her 40s was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head when the alleged assault occurred. Police say the suspect, who is not known to the victim, hit the woman in the head with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her. The victim is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries but is believed to be in stable condition.

The crime was originally believed to have occurred in Winchester, but the subsequent investigation showed that it happened in Medford.

McCue is set to be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Middlesex County, MA
Crime & Safety
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Middlesex County, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Boston 25 News#Somerville District Court#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

N.H. man shot dead following police pursuit in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — An investigation is ongoing after police pursued a suspect who was wanted for a Sunday morning break-in of a store in Seekonk. Seekonk police responded to a notification from an alarm company indicating a break-in at a business on Route 6 shortly before 6:45 a.m., according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect pursued by police following reports of shots fired in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — Police were pursuing a suspect who allegedly fired shots at officers early Sunday morning in Seekonk on Route 6. The Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News troopers are assisting Seekonk Police following reports of shots fired on Rt. 6 in the area of School Street. The Seekonk Police Department tweeted Sunday morning, warning the public to avoid Rt. 6 due to the active scene.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Stoughton

Stoughton Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1793 Central Street at the Stō Apartment Complex Sunday night at approximately 8:42 p.m. Police say one person was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stoughton Police told Boston 25 News they do not have a description of the...
STOUGHTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida sheriff: 2 men stole $935K in wooden pallets and trucks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida men are facing charges after detectives say they stole $704,487 in wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers. Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets, WFLA reported. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they confronted Herrera with the video, to which he responded, “That looks like me.”
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baltimore shooting: 7 people injured, including teen

BALTIMORE — Seven people, including a 16-year-old, were wounded Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said. None of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. At about 3:35 p.m. EST, police received a call about a shooting in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews rescue man from triple-decker fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man was rescued early Monday morning after Worcester Fire crews responded to a triple-decker fire that broke out on Moen Street overnight. The Worcester Fire Department told Boston 25 News crews were alerted to the fire at 6 Moen Street at 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the fire was contained to the second and third floors.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy