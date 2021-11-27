Medford man arrested following alleged sexual assault at Middlesex Fells Reservation

(vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

MEDFORD, Mass. — A 28-year-old Medford man has been arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault at the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Medford Friday, the Middlesex County DA’s Office announced.

That man, identified as Brady McCue, 28, of Medford, has been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated rape.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 8 a.m. Friday in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head.

MSP told Boston 25 News the female victim in her 40s was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head when the alleged assault occurred. Police say the suspect, who is not known to the victim, hit the woman in the head with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her. The victim is being treated at a hospital for serious injuries but is believed to be in stable condition.

The crime was originally believed to have occurred in Winchester, but the subsequent investigation showed that it happened in Medford.

McCue is set to be arraigned Monday in Somerville District Court.

