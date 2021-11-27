ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Sean Craig sets Northview career scoring record

 6 days ago

It took all of 18 seconds for Northview’s Sean Craig to set the Wildcats’ career scoring record in Friday’s season opener at Woodward, a 92-45 victory for Northview.

Craig, a senior who has signed with Indianapolis, hit a 3-pointer off a pick-and-roll to eclipse Aerin West’s mark of 1,164 points.

Northview controlled things the entire way Friday against Woodward, outscoring the Polar Bears 26-13 in the first quarter. Craig scored 30 of his game-high 34 points before halftime.

Kasey Hunt scored 14 points, Grant Kopan 12 points, and Kenny Biggs 10 points for the Wildcats, who made 30 of 38 free throws.

Domo Chizmar scored 21 points for Woodward.

PATRICK HENRY 57, NAPOLEON 49

HAMLER, Ohio — Landon Johnson scored 15 points and Lincoln Creager added 13 as the host Patriots topped the Wildcats.

Tanner Rubinstein had 16 points, Joshua Mack 14, and Caden Kruse 11 for Napoleon.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 81, BOWLING GREEN 71

TIFFIN, Ohio — Bryce Burns had 30 points to lead the Tornadoes to a nonconference victory over the visiting Bobcats.

Ryan Jackson had 17 points, Jacob Amspoker scored 16, and Brock Hastings had 14 points for Bowling Green.

OAK HARBOR 40, GENOA 37

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — T.J. Hallett scored 21 points as the Rockets edged the Comets.

Skyler Ju had 11 points for Genoa.

SWANTON 68, LAKE 32

MILLBURY — Nic Borojevich poured in 23 points and Cole Mitchey added 14 points to lead Swanton to a road win.

Cam Hoffman paced Lake with 16 points.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 81, OPEN DOOR CHRISTIAN 60

The host Eagles ran out to a 25-9 first quarter lead and rolled to a nonconference victory over the Patriots.

Conye Gaston led Toledo Christian in scoring with 20 points, while Karter Koester and Xandyr Hesson each scored 14. Noah Landskroener had 12 points, and Joe O’Neil scored 11 as all the Eagles starters scored in double figures.

Jaiden Howard led Open Door Christian with 33 points.

VAN BUREN 59, NORTHWOOD 52

Visiting Van Buren outscored Northwood 19-15 in the final quarter to secure a nonleague victory.

Andrew Schroeder scored 23 points for Van Buren, with Landon Miller adding 12.

Carson Gutekunst had 17 points, Thomas McCrory 13 points, and Kaden Cluckey 12 points for Northwood.

CARDINAL STRITCH 75, LEIPSIC 74

LEIPSIC, Ohio — Cardinal Stritch opened the season with a one-point overtime road win at Leipsic.

Denmontri Whitehead scored 23 points, Tommie Taylor 12, and Owen Yost 10 for the Cardinals.

Mason Brandt had 39 points for Leipsic, with Paul Maag adding 16.

EVERGREEN 57, CLAY 42

METAMORA, Ohio — RJ Shunck scored 17 points and Evan Lumbrezer added 15 as the Vikings opened their season with a home victory.

Ethan Loeffer contributed 11 points for Evergreen.

Evin Baker paced Clay (0-2) with 12 points.

FINDLAY 84, DEFIANCE 61

FINDLAY — Jake Bishop sank five 3-pointers on the way to 25 points to lead Findlay to a win in its season opener.

Max Roth added 18 points and Brock Makrancy scored 16 for the Trojans.

Defiance got 20 points from Cayden Zachrich, 19 from Bradyn Shaw, and 10 from Isaac Schlatter.

DELTA 48, PETTISVILLE 26

DELTA, Ohio — Bryce Gillen scored 14 points as the host Panthers defeated the Blackbirds.

Jaret Beck led Pettisville with nine points.

LIBERTY-BENTON 64, HARDIN NORTHERN 51

FINDLAY — Host Liberty-Benton outscored Hardin Northern 24-15 in the final quarter to secure a season-opening victory.

Malik Eckford scored 16 points, Carson Doolittle put in 14, and Carson Conaway added 10 for Liberty-Benton.

Nevin Robson scored 26 points and Zeb Wilson 16 for Hardin Northern.

