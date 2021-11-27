Rocky girls win pair to even record

The UAC Colts and Lady Colts walked away with victories Thursday night, November 18, in a pair of non-conference basketball games in Lockesburg. The Lady Colts fought back from an 8 point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Southern University - Shreveport 67-65. Amari Morrison led the way for UAC with 18 points. Also in double figures for the home team were Kayla Fuller with 15 and Khuyler Hardy with 11. “I couldn’t be more proud than to see our players show perseverance, being down 8 points with 7 minutes to go. They didn’t give up but instead chose to fight and leave with the win! I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Athletic Director and Head Coach Robert Byrd.

LOCKESBURG, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO