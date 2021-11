The William Campbell Generals football team defeated Sussex Central 14-12 in the Region 1B quarterfinals this past Friday night. Head Coach Danny Broggin brought his young & hungry squad into Semones Field in Sussex ready to battle the fourth-seeded Tigers without the services of starting quarterback Montevius Thompson. Ladarius Berkley would get the start in his place and would connect with his big, sure-handed receiver Russell Thompson on a 20-yard TD pass to give the Generals an early 8-0 lead. Sussex would close the gap midway through the second quarter after a 9-yd TD run by Rachun Silver cut the lead to 8-6 going into halftime.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO