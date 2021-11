ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Ecclesia College gave the Ouachita Baptist University men’s basketball team a good fight on Friday night at Bill Vining Arena, but a late surge lifted the Tigers to their first win of the season with a final margin of 83-59. The Tigers (1-2) used a 21-3 run in the final six minutes for the lop-sided victory. The Royals (5-4) had kept the game close up until that point, with the exception of a 10-1 earlier in the second half to put Ouachita up by 14 with 11:09 remaining.

