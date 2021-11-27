ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrutC_0d7lv8j300
1 of 3

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Chun, who took power in a 1979 coup and violently crushed pro-democracy protests a year later before being jailed for treason in the 1990s, died at his Seoul home Tuesday at the age of 90.

On the final day of a five-day funeral procession, Chun’s family held a funeral service at Seoul’s Severance Hospital before taking his remains to a memorial park for cremation. Chun’s widow, Lee Soon-ja, said during the service at the hospital that her husband had wished to be cremated and that his ashes be spread in border areas near North Korea.

“As we wrap up the funeral procession today, I would like to offer a deep apology on behalf of our family toward the people who suffered pains and scars during my husband’s time in office,” said Lee, without specifying Chun’s misdeeds.

Chun never apologized for his atrocities, which included overseeing a massacre of hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980, one of the darkest moments in the country’s modern history that came as he attempted to solidify his rule following the coup.

Cho Jin-tae, a senior official at a foundation representing Gwangju victims, said Lee’s vague expression of remorse rang hollow and called for Chun’s family to back her words with action, including cooperating with truth-finding efforts into Chun’s major wrongdoings.

“I don’t think anyone will be consoled by Lee Soon-ja’s comments today,” Cho told The Associated Press by phone.

Lee Jae-myung, the South Korean governing party’s candidate for the presidential election in March next year, said the comments by Chun’s widow “insulted the citizens of Gwangju and our people.”

He questioned whether Lee Soon-ja deliberately excluded Gwangju victims from her apology by explicitly referring to Chun’s time in office. While Chun’s coup was in 1979, it wasn’t until September 1980 that he formally made himself head-of-state, which was months after the killings in Gwangju in May.

Chun was an army major general when he seized power in December 1979 with his military cronies, including Roh Tae-woo, who later succeeded Chun as president after winning the country’s first direct election in nearly two decades in 1987. The two former leaders died nearly an exact month apart, with Roh’s death coming on Oct. 26.

While Roh was given a state funeral, there has been much less sympathy for Chun, who had been nicknamed the “butcher of Gwangju.” Although Roh never directly apologized over the crackdown, his son repeatedly visited a Gwangju cemetery to pay respects to the victims and apologized on behalf of his father, who was bed-ridden in the 10 years before his death.

Chun’s coup extended military-backed rule of the country following the assassination of his mentor and former army general, Park Chung-Hee, who had held power since 1961. During their back-to-back dictatorships, South Koreans suffered huge human rights abuses although the national economy grew dramatically from the ruins of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Aside from the bloody crackdown in Gwangju, Chun’s government also imprisoned tens of thousands of other dissidents during the 1980s, including future president and 2000 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kim Dae-jung. Kim, then a prominent opposition leader, was initially sentenced to death by a military tribunal on accusations of fomenting the Gwangju uprising. After the United States intervened, Kim’s sentence was reduced and he was eventually freed.

Desperate to gain international legitimacy, Chun’s government successfully pushed a bid to host the 1988 Olympics, a process that was accompanied by massive house clearings and roundups of vagrants and homeless people as officials tried to beautify the country for foreign visitors.

Trying to develop relations with the democratic West and reduce the number of mouths to feed at home, Chun’s government also facilitated the international adoptions of Korean children, mostly to white families in America and Europe, creating what is now the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. More than 60,000 children were sent abroad during Chun’s presidency, most of them newborns procured from stigmatized unwed mothers who were often pressured to relinquish their babies.

Public anger over his dictatorship eventually fueled massive nationwide protests in 1987, forcing Chun to accept a constitutional revision to introduce direct presidential elections, which were considered as the start of South Korea’s transition to democracy.

Roh, the governing party candidate, won a hotly contested December 1987 election, largely due to a splitting of the vote between liberal opposition candidates Kim Dae-jung and his chief rival, Kim Young-sam.

After Roh left office in 1993, Kim Young-sam became president and had both Chun and Roh stand trial as part of a reform drive. The two ex-presidents were convicted of mutiny and treason over the coup and the Gwangju crackdown, as well as corruption. Chun was sentenced to death and Roh to 22 1/2 years in prison.

The Supreme Court later reduced those sentences to life imprisonment for Chun and 17 years for Roh. After spending about two years in prison, Roh and Chun were released in late 1997 under a special pardon requested by then President-elect Kim Dae-jung, who sought national reconciliation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Widow of South Korea's last military dictator Chun Doo-hwan apologises for 'pains and scars' caused by her husband's brutal rule as mourners pay their respects at his funeral

The widow of South Korea's last military dictator issued a brief apology over the 'pains and scars' caused by her husband's brutal rule. Dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan who died age 90 on Tuesday.
ASIA
whbl.com

Death of S.Korean dictator leaves brutal legacy unresolved

SEOUL (Reuters) – The death this week of South Korea’s last military dictator, Chun Doo-hwan, marks the end of a divisive chapter in the country’s modern history but leaves survivors of his regime’s violence no closer to reconciliation or resolution. Chun died on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/former-south-korean-military-dictator-chun-doo-hwan-dies-90-2021-11-23 at the age of 90.
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Dae Jung
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

China takes Ukraine to The Hague court

Kiev faces a financial penalty of as much as $4.5 billion, after a group of Chinese investors brought legal action against the country over violating the China-Ukraine bilateral investment agreement. Beijing Skyrizon Aviation, along with several other Chinese investors, has submitted the application to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#North Korea#Ap#Severance Hospital#South Korean
Reuters

Explainer: -What is behind unrest in the Solomon Islands?

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Four people were killed during violent anti-government protests in the Solomon Islands that prompted Australia to send police and soldiers to help keep order. In three days of unrest last week, buildings were set ablaze and shops looted by protesters angered by problems such as...
CHINA
New York Post

North Korea bans leather coats after Kim Jong-un sparks copycat craze

Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned citizens in North Korea from wearing leather coats — because they are copying his signature look. The style-conscious dictator originally wore his black trenchcoat in 2019 and was wearing it last week when he appeared after returning following his longest absence in seven years. Kim’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
Reuters

Global coalition seizes 145.3 tonnes of cocaine - Colombia's navy

BOGOTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Military and police authorities from more than 40 countries across Europe and the Americas confiscated 145.3 tonnes of cocaine in the eighth phase of Operation Orion, a multinational naval operation against drug trafficking, Colombia's navy said on Monday. The figure represents the highest amount of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Asylum seekers jailed for steering dinghies appealing after being branded ‘people smugglers’ by government

More than a dozen asylum seekers who were jailed for steering dinghies across the English Channel are fighting to have their convictions overturned.The Home Office labelled the men people smugglers after they were prosecuted for assisting unlawful migration and the government is now pushing to increase the punishment for the crime from 14 years to life imprisonment.Following a landmark case won by an Iranian asylum seeker in April, The Independent understands that 12 men are taking their cases to the Court of Appeal.Judges will convene a “special” court next month, where legal arguments will be made over four test cases...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy