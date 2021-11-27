ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker, Suns extend win streak to 15, beat Knicks 118-97

wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP)The Phoenix Suns are taking a 15-game winning streak to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets. It feels like a big game – just not to the surging Suns. ”We do it one at a time. We know we have a tough opponent tomorrow that’s been waiting on...

wgnradio.com

