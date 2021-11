Two streaking teams collide in a historic early-season matchup when the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised contest Tuesday night. The timely scheduling of the teams with the two best records in the NBA — the Warriors (18-2) lead the Suns (17-3) atop both the Pacific and Western standings — brings together opponents from the same division with winning percentages of .850 or higher at least 20 games into the season for the first time in NBA history.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO